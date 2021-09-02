Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Devastation, power outages in aftermath of Hurricane Ida

by Agencies Sep 02, 2021 9:19 am +03 +03:00

Downgraded to a storm but still devastating, Ida has brought life to a halt for many regions on the eastern coast of the U.S. amid floods causing major disruptions.

Jeremy Hodges removes a light from his family's destroyed storage unit in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Aug. 30, 2021, in Houma, Louisiana, U.S.

(AP Photo)

Ida slammed into the southern state of Louisiana over the weekend, bringing severe flooding and tornadoes as it blazed a trail of destruction north.

People are evacuated from floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, Louisiana, U.S., Aug. 30, 2021. A new report from the United Nations weather agency finds the world is getting several times more weather disasters than in the 1970s.

(AP Photo)

It is feared that Louisiana and other regions will be weeks without power, in the stifling, late-summer heat.

Cyclists peddle through floodwaters caused by the effects of Hurricane Ida near the New Orleans Marina, Aug. 30, 2021.

(AP Photo)

On Monday, rescuers in boats, helicopters and high-water trucks brought more than 670 people in Louisiana trapped by floodwaters to safety.

Homes, businesses and roads are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, Louisiana, U.S., Aug. 31, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Offshore oil supply containers are strewn about after Hurricane Ida's storm surge swept through Port Fourchon, Louisiana, U.S., Aug. 31, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A news crew reports on the edge of Lake Pontchartrain ahead of approaching Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., Aug. 29, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Homes destroyed after Hurricane Ida in the Coco Village near Cocodrie, Louisiana, U.S., Sept. 1, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A shrimper works to salvage a shrimp boat that was partially submerged by Hurricane Ida in Golden Meadow, Louisiana, U.S., Aug. 31, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A barge damages a bridge that divides Lafitte, Louisiana, and Jean Lafitte, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A "Gas Leak" sign outside of a home in Chauvin, Louisiana, U.S., Sept. 1, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A pedestrian passes a tree downed by Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., Aug. 31, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Natalie Francois makes a call as she stands in the front door of her flooded home in aftermath of Hurricane Ida, in Jean Lafitte, Louisiana, Sept. 1, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A person walks through floodwaters on Newark Street caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida drenching the New York City and New Jersey area, Sept. 1, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A man walks at sunset during a blackout in the city after Hurricane Ida made landfall, in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. Aug. 31, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A person makes their way in rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, in the Bronx borough of New York City, Sept. 1, 2021. The once category 4 hurricane passed through New York City, dumping 3.15 inches of rain in the span of an hour at Central Park.

(Getty Images)

Three days after Hurricane Ida made landfall, Terminal A gates stand empty as the New Orleans International Airport remained closed in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., Aug. 31, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

An aerial view shows destroyed houses in a flooded area after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, in Montegut, Louisiana, U.S. Aug. 31, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Eugenia Washington and Isaac Bourgeois, together with their dog Phebi, who say they have been there for five hours, sit on a cooler while waiting for a gas truck to show up at a gas station in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., Aug. 31, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People who say they have been waiting for hours for a gas truck to show up are seen at a gas station in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., Aug. 31, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

An aerial view shows destroyed houses after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, in Des Allemands, U.S. Aug. 31, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A man takes cover in a bus stop shelter as Hurricane Ida begins to make landfall, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Aug. 29, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Jacob Hodges (R) and his brother Jeremy Hodges work to clear debris from their storage unit that was destroyed by Hurricane Ida, in Houma, Louisiana, Aug. 30, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Michael Thomas, back, carries his daughter Mikala, out of his flooded neighborhood while a high water rescue vehicle moves past after Hurricane Ida moved through Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in LaPlace, Louisiana.

(AP Photo)

Homes destroyed and submerged in water after Hurricane Ida near Chauvin, Louisiana, U.S., Sept. 1, 2021.

(Getty Images)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.