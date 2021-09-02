Devastation, power outages in aftermath of Hurricane Ida

Downgraded to a storm but still devastating, Ida has brought life to a halt for many regions on the eastern coast of the U.S. amid floods causing major disruptions.
Jeremy Hodges removes a light from his family's destroyed storage unit in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Aug. 30, 2021, in Houma, Louisiana, U.S.
Ida slammed into the southern state of Louisiana over the weekend, bringing severe flooding and tornadoes as it blazed a trail of destruction north.
People are evacuated from floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, Louisiana, U.S., Aug. 30, 2021. A new report from the United Nations weather agency finds the world is getting several times more weather disasters than in the 1970s.
