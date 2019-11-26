   
Malaysian queen says 'can't get enough' of Turkish series

Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah salutes next to Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah and Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, center, during his welcome ceremony at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 31, 2019. (AP Photo)
The supreme queen lady of Malaysia, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, shared her enthusiasm for Turkish television series on Twitter on Monday.

Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah – who is the consort of Al-Sultan Abdullah Al-Haj of Pahang, the head of state of Malaysia – said she couldn't get enough of "Diriliş Ertuğrul" ("Resurrection Ertuğrul") and had watched all five seasons.

The queen said she is now watching "Kuruluş Osman" ("The Ottoman").

She recommended that everyone watch her favorite Turkish drama, tweeting that the series is "all about ISLAM."

Her tweet received many comments from other Turkish TV series enthusiasts, one of whom recommended the queen watch another Turkish series, "Payitaht Abdülhamid" ("The Last Emperor").

Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, who has publicly stated her love for Twitter as well, had closed her Twitter account for several months but resumed tweeting in September.

