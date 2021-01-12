Japan celebrates Coming of Age Day despite COVID-19 surge

Young adults dressed to the nines in kimonos gathered at venues in Japan on Monday to celebrate reaching the age of majority, although many of the usually jubilant events were canceled over virus fears.
Young women wearing protective masks and dressed in furisode-style kimonos attend a Coming of Age Day ceremony in Yokohama, Japan, Jan. 11, 2021.
More than a million people in Japan turn 20 this year, the age at which they can legally drink alcohol, smoke and get married without parental approval.
A woman wearing a kimono sanitizes her hands before a Coming of Age ceremony at Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan, on Jan. 11, 2021.
But a record surge in COVID-19 cases and a monthlong virus state of emergency declared in and around Tokyo has led many local authorities to scrap or postpone the 2021 festivities.
Kimono-clad youth wearing protective face masks disinfect their hands as they attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena
The arena's capacity was limited to 5,000, with four separate ceremonies held on Monday. Participants were told to keep their distance and speak quietly to avoid spreading the respiratory disease.
Young Japanese women dressed in traditional kimonos walk to attend an out-door Coming of Age ceremony at Koshien national high school baseball stadium in Nishinomiya, Japan, on Jan. 11, 2021.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has urged young people to follow the emergency measures, which ask residents to avoid nonessential outings and request restaurants and bars to close early.
A Kimono-clad man wearing a face mask poses for a photograph at a Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Yokohama Arena.
Last week he said more than half of recent new infections in greater Tokyo were among the under-30s.
Young Japanese women dressed in traditional kimonos and wearing face masks attend a Coming of Age ceremony at Koshien national high school baseball stadium in Nishinomiya, Japan, on Jan.11, 2021.
