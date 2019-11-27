Modern art exhibit uses light to address violence

Artists from varying backgrounds are putting together a unique exhibition to end violence against women.

On Nov. 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the exhibition invited citizens of Ankara province to Seğmenler Park to "#LightTheDark" and say no to violence against women.



Organized by U.N. Women in collaboration with Ankara Metropolitan Municipality, Çankaya Municipality and the Swedish Embassy in Turkey, the "Light the Dark" lighting installation exhibition uses lighting designs to draw attention to different forms of violence against women. Curated by Ekin Kılınç and Fırat Engin, the exhibition will be open to visitors until Dec. 10, 2019 at Seğmenler Park.







Spread throughout Seğmenler Park, the lighting installations draw attention to different forms of violence against women including physical violence, economic violence, femicides, and domestic violence.

Twelve well-known artists carve a path at Seğmenler Park with 10 different installations, waiting for their visitors. Constructed with materials like conventional light bulbs and neon, LED and spotlights, the exhibition blends harmoniously with the natural environment.

Hosting the works of Aykut Öz, Ece Kibaroğlu, Ecem Dilan Köse, Efe Alpay, Ekin Kılıç, Emre Okçuer, Erhan Tunalı, Esra Koruç, Fırat Engin, Hazal Ünsal, Oğuz Akın and Zeynep Üçöz, the "Light the Dark" exhibition is the first open-air lighting installation exhibition to be displayed in a public space in Turkey.