A great feast of small art work at Galeri Diani

The "12cm." exhibition is an artistic initiative that has been active in Spain, France and Portugal for more than two decades. The exhibits, which involve the contributions of 12 cm2 works by multiple artists from all over Europe, have inspired Şükrü Karakuş to form a cohort from Turkey to exhibit works specifically for the showcase over the last five years. Some of the works featured in these exhibitions were exhibited at Galeri Diani under the title of "Homecoming," attracting great interest last year.



The scope of this exhibition is now expanding. "12cm. Homecoming/Welcoming" is an extended exhibit that welcomes back the Turkish artists who have been showcasing work around Europe, displaying their works alongside those from last year's display. Art lovers can expect a mix of artists both established and upcoming, with many of the works available for purchase. A great seasonal gift idea.



Among the artists attending the exhibition are Kadir Ablak, Atila Aktürk, Hatice Alemdar, Bozkaya Aldaş, Meltem Aktaş, Kadir Akyol, Feyzan Alasya, Raşit Altun, Meryem Arıcan, Figen Batı, Kamer Batıoğlu, Pavlina Bobotanova, Hasan Çevik, Rabia Derin, Hülya Düzenli, Yücel Dönmez, Burcu Erkal Salman, İclal Erentürk Güçsav, Burçin Erdi, Ümit Erzurumlu, Bahri Genç, Işıl Güleçyüz, Nihal Güres, Sıla Güven, Semra Hasgüleç, Müfit İşIer, Berna Karaçalı, Şükrü Karakuş, Erol Kılıç, Maria Kılıçlıoğlu Baraz, Selma Kır, Temür Köran, Nazan Kuşcu, Hülya Küpçüoğlu, Erhan Lanpir, Nadire Özbek, Güler Özcan, Ahmet Özel, Nilay Özenbay, Bersen Özkan, Turgay Sarıkaya, Maria Sezer, Rana Sirkecioğlu, Gülseren Südor, Teoman Südor, Tijen Şikar, Celalettin Tandoğdu, Funda İyce Tuncel, Zerrin Tuluğ, Ümmühan Tunçtürk, Nesli Türk, Nilgün Tüzüntürk, Özcan Uzkur, Simla Uğur, Serpil Ümit, Alp Yavuz, Ahmet Yeşil, Merih Yıldız, Çetin Yılmaz, Bülent Yavuz Yılmaz and Ruşen Eşref Yılmaz.