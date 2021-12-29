Migrants stuck in freezing cold at Belarus-Poland border

“I don’t want to stay in Iraq because life there is difficult, even our life is dangerous. Our life there isn’t safe, as you see about ISIS and everything else,” Iraqi migrant Ahmad Rebaz, 27, told The Associated Press (AP), referring to the terror organization Daesh. He said his wife had recently given birth to their second child in the nearby Belarusian city of Grodno.

A man (L) warms his hands at a field kitchen as migrants pour hot water into a bottle at the "Bruzgi" checkpoint logistics center at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, Dec. 22, 2021.

(AP Photo)