Muhammad Yalçın's 'Hope: Colors on My Wall' goes on display

Disabled artist Muhammed Yalçın's paintings are composed of remarkable, brightly colored figures. His solo exhibition "Hope: Colors on My Wall," will be held at Kuveyt Türk headquarters Exhibition Hall in Esentepe, Istanbul, from Dec. 3-6.

Working to protect, develop and sustain the local and national values of Turkey with the motto "We grow with our values," Kuveyt Türk is hosting the exhibition as part of celebrations on International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The opening was attended by Kuveyt Türk General Manager Ufuk Uyan, artist Muhammed Yalçın, his father Hasan Yalçın, as well as Harun Antakyalı, a painter who discovered Yalçın's talent and offered training opportunities to him, along with many other guests.



Art lovers will have the opportunity to see inspiring and extraordinary paintings and witness Yalçın's interesting art world reflected on walls and canvases.

At the opening ceremony, Kuveyt Türk General Manager Ufuk Uyan said: "While supporting the growth of the national economy, on the one hand, we place great importance on contributing to the artistic and cultural areas on the other. We are working to keep our local and national values alive and to carry these values further. Our brother Muhammed Yalçın exhibition's 'Hope: Colors on My Wall' is also a value of our country. We are very happy to support our brother Muhammed Yalçın, the works he drew with a pure spirit have repercussions in the world of art, [we are happy] to bring his works together with art lovers. The visitors of this exhibition will witness the works which are a riot of colors, revealed by the unlimited power of inspiration, and will have the opportunity to sail to different worlds."

The exhibition will be open to visitors at the Kuveyt Türk headquarters Exhibition Hall until Friday, Dec. 6.

Yalçın, 31, is from Ankara's Altındağ. He quit basic education due to financial difficulties. Years later, he received professional drawing and painting lessons at a private training center. His talent for painting was discovered there.



Yalçın studied painting for about a year and continued to paint in the workshop his family created at home. At one point, Yalçın started using the walls of the room as his canvas. He painted day in, day out. Over time, he decorated all the interior and exterior walls of the house with his paintings.



His talent attracted the attention of domestic and foreign tourists. Yalçın opened many exhibitions and was able to gain everyone's appreciation with his street paintings.