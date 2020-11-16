Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

In photos: Inside Europe's intensive care units amid second COVID-19 wave

by daily sabah Nov 16, 2020 11:49 am +03 +03:00

Alarm bells are ringing in Europe as a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has sent infections soaring to record levels in several countries.

A doctor at Strasbourg's university hospital is seen donning protective clothes while attending a training for new staff to reinforce ICU regular crews who face a second wave of patients suffering from COVID-19 in Strasbourg, France, Nov. 13, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Pressed into action, governments across the continent have reimposed lockdowns of varying severity, but the situation still seems to be spiraling.

A medical staff member wearing a protective suit and gloves works in the intensive care unit where patients suffering from COVID-19 are treated at a hospital in Vannes, France, Nov. 12, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Among the measures taken are early closing hours for cafes, restaurants and bars, as well as reverting to remote working and distance education models.

A patient suffering from COVID-19 is treated by a physiotherapist in the intensive care unit at a hospital during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, Vannes, France, Nov. 12, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes care of a patient at the intensive care unit of the George Papanikolaou General Hospital, during the COVID-19 pandemic, in Thessaloniki, Greece, Nov. 11, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A nurse treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease at the COVID-19 isolation ward of DRK Kliniken Berlin Mitte hospital in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 11, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A medical staff member works in the intensive care unit where patients suffering from COVID-19 are treated at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, Nov. 12, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes care of a patient at the intensive care unit of the George Papanikolaou General Hospital, during the COVID-19 pandemic in Thessaloniki, Greece, Nov. 11, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) take care of a patient at the intensive care unit of the George Papanikolaou General Hospital, during the COVID-19 pandemic in Thessaloniki, Greece, Nov. 11, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) take care of a patient at the intensive care unit of the George Papanikolaou General Hospital, during the COVID-19 pandemic in Thessaloniki, Greece, Nov. 11, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A patient suffering from COVID-19 is treated in the intensive care unit of the Maggiore di Lodi hospital, in Lodi, Italy, Nov. 13, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Medical staff members work in the intensive care unit where patients suffering from COVID-19 are treated at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, Nov. 12, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Medical staff members move a patient suffering from COVID-19 in a plane during a transfer operation from Lille-Lesquin airport in France to Munster airport in Germany, Nov. 10, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Medical staff members move a patient suffering from COVID-19 into a plane during a transfer operation from Lille-Lesquin airport in France to Munster airport in Germany, Nov. 10, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A physiotherapist holds the hand of a patient suffering from COVID-19 in the intensive care unit at a hospital during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Vannes, France, Nov. 12, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A medical crew from Strasbourg's university hospital carries a patient suffering from COVID-19 on a stretcher after his transfer by a helicopter of the French civil security (Securite Civile) from Lyon to Strasbourg, France, Nov. 12, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Therapist Catia Jesus holds the hand of a patient inside a COVID-19 ICU at Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, Oct. 30, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A doctor at Strasbourg's university hospital is seen taking a break to wash her hands while attending a training for new staff to reinforce ICU regular crews who face a second wave of patients suffering from COVID-19 in Strasbourg, France, Nov. 13, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Medical staff members work in the intensive care unit where patients suffering from COVID-19 are treated at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, Nov. 12, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A medical staff member works in the intensive care unit where patients suffering from COVID-19 are treated at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, Nov. 12, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Medical staff members work in the intensive care unit where patients suffering from COVID-19 are treated at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, Nov. 12, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A physiotherapist holds the hand of a patient suffering from COVID-19 in the intensive care unit at the hospital during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Vannes, France, Nov. 12, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A patient suffering from COVID-19 lies on his chest in the intensive care unit where patients suffering from the COVID-19 are treated at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, Nov. 12, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A patient suffering from COVID-19 is treated in the intensive care unit at a hospital during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Vannes, France, Nov. 12, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Medical workers are seen treating patients suffering from COVID-19 in the shock room of the Maggiore di Lodi hospital, in Lodi, Italy, Nov. 13, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.