In photos: Inside Europe's intensive care units amid second COVID-19 wave

Alarm bells are ringing in Europe as a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has sent infections soaring to record levels in several countries.
A doctor at Strasbourg's university hospital is seen donning protective clothes while attending a training for new staff to reinforce ICU regular crews who face a second wave of patients suffering from COVID-19 in Strasbourg, France, Nov. 13, 2020.
Pressed into action, governments across the continent have reimposed lockdowns of varying severity, but the situation still seems to be spiraling.
A medical staff member wearing a protective suit and gloves works in the intensive care unit where patients suffering from COVID-19 are treated at a hospital in Vannes, France, Nov. 12, 2020.
Among the measures taken are early closing hours for cafes, restaurants and bars, as well as reverting to remote working and distance education models.
A patient suffering from COVID-19 is treated by a physiotherapist in the intensive care unit at a hospital during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, Vannes, France, Nov. 12, 2020.
