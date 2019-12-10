Presidential Culture and Art Policy Board visits Edirne

The Presidential Culture and Art Policy Board started provincial visits to observe Turkey's culture and art, create an exchange of ideas by coming together with local authorities, cultural and art institutions, and for exploring culture and art events in cities. The board paid a visit to Hakkari, Hatay and Eskişehir provinces. Their last visit was in Edirne province on Dec. 9.

The board members, visiting the Governorate of Edirne, were hosted by Edirne Gov. Ekrem Canalp. Expressing their gratitude to the board on behalf of the Edirne public, the governor said, "Edirne means historical heritage."

Noting that works continue in the area of Edirne Palace, Canalp added, "We will open both the palace and Hıdırlık Bastion to visitors. The Necmi İğe House will be opened for service as an ethnography museum. A section of historical Ekmekçizade Ahmet Pasha Caravanserai has been opened as a theater. Another part of it will serve as a museum."

The Presidential Culture and Art Policy Board's Deputy Chairman İskender Pala said that they visited the city to exchange ideas about what to do about Edirne's cultural values by bringing together related institutions.

The members of the board, Gov. Ekram Canalp, Mayor Recep Gürkan, Trakya University Chancellor Erhan Tabakoğlu and representatives of nongovernmental organizations arranged a meeting in Edirne. In the meeting, a presentation about Edirne's historical places, events, festivals and feasts were given. It is implied that the city needs to be introduced in a better way. Following the meeting, the board members looked at the historical and cultural places of the city.