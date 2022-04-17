Daily Sabah logo

© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Celebrations, Ukraine and the mouser: Weekly top photos

by agencies Apr 17, 2022 12:03 pm +03 +03:00

A cuddly toy doll is seen hooked on a barbered wire separating Ukraine and Poland at the Medyka border crossing in Poland, April 15, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A television presenter poses next to Larry the Cat, Chief Mouser, outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, April 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A foundry worker in a special heat protection suit pours molten iron at the Siempelkamp cast iron foundry in Krefeld, Germany, April 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

The dome of the U.S. Capitol is seen through a tulip garden as a woman strolls the grounds on a warm spring day in Washington, U.S., April 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A man sits on a domestic gas cylinder as he waits in line to buy gas on a main road amid the economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A historical reenactor dressed as a Roman standard-bearer takes part in the "Romanus Miles" event, one of a series of Holy Week activities in the run-up to Easter, in Valletta, Malta, April 13, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A dog is seen as Ukrainian soldiers stand at their position outside the village of Barvinkove, Kharkiv region, as Russia's invasion on Ukraine continues, in Ukraine, April 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A firefighter holds a hose next to a burning building, following a missile attack near the Kharkiv International Airport, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A hooded catholic faithful attends the Procession of the Torches, known as the Procession of the Fogareu, during Holy Week in Goias, State of Goias, Brazil, April 14, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A Ukrainian boy waves out of a window to say goodbye to his father as he flees the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in front of a complex set up as a shelter organized by volunteers, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, April 13, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Latvian President Egils Levits and Estonian President Alar Karis pose for a picture before a meeting, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 13, 2022.

(Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters)

A farmer drives a tractor in his field while planting potatoes in Tilloy-lez-Cambrai, near Cambrai, France, April 12, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Supporters of French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron wait before a campaign rally, April 16, 2022 in Marseille, southern France.

(AP Photo)

A dog peers over a large Ukrainian flag during a protest against Russia's war in Ukraine, in front of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest, Romania, April 16, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A family sits in the hallway of their apartment building as Russian attacks continue in Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 15, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A stork, the harbinger of spring, is seen in the Saraycik neighborhood of Kayseri's Incesu district, Turkey, April 16, 2022. Storks, which spend the winter in warm countries, arrive in Turkey after a difficult journey of approximately 10,000 kilometers from North Africa and the Middle East. Every year, storks will spend their incubation period in their nests, known as the "stork apartment" in Turkey's Kayseri.

(AA Photo)

Citizens attend a light festival in celebration of late leader Kim Il Sung on the 110th anniversary of his birth at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 14, 2022.

(AP Photo)

The full moon (pink moon) rises behind the Basra International Stadium, Iraq, April 16, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Revelers smeared in vermillion powder take part in the "Bisket Jatra" festival in Thimi, in Bhaktapur district on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, April 15, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A boy dressed as Hindu deity Kali poses for a picture as he prepares for the Gajan festival in Kolkata, India, April 13, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A man walks at a shopping mall complex in Beijing, China, April 16, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

An Indigenous person takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro that is calling for land demarcation in Brasilia, Brazil, April 11, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

An overhead view of a long queue of freight lorries and heavy goods vehicles on the A20 road leading into the port of Dover, in the southeast of England, April 15, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Diners look at carp swimming in a fish-themed restaurant in Chiang Mai, Thailand, April 12, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Muslims pray around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site, during the fasting month of Ramadan, Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 9, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

