Celebrations, Ukraine and the mouser: Weekly top photos

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Latvian President Egils Levits and Estonian President Alar Karis pose for a picture before a meeting, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 13, 2022.
A stork, the harbinger of spring, is seen in the Saraycik neighborhood of Kayseri's Incesu district, Turkey, April 16, 2022. Storks, which spend the winter in warm countries, arrive in Turkey after a difficult journey of approximately 10,000 kilometers from North Africa and the Middle East. Every year, storks will spend their incubation period in their nests, known as the "stork apartment" in Turkey's Kayseri.
