Celebrations, Ukraine and the mouser: Weekly top photos

A stork, the harbinger of spring, is seen in the Saraycik neighborhood of Kayseri's Incesu district, Turkey, April 16, 2022. Storks, which spend the winter in warm countries, arrive in Turkey after a difficult journey of approximately 10,000 kilometers from North Africa and the Middle East. Every year, storks will spend their incubation period in their nests, known as the "stork apartment" in Turkey's Kayseri.

(AA Photo)