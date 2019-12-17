Noise or narrative art? Explore electronic music at the Pera Museum

Electronic Crossovers is the brainchild of Istanbul-based musical collective ÆVOM and the Pera Museum and is comprised of a series of talks and musical events taking place for the third year running at the Pera Museum Auditorium. The December event of the series will underscore Başar Ünder's unique brand of electronic music, noise and narrative. In his presentation, the artist discusses the conceptual themes and methods that affect his artistic products in light of the influence of external sources of inspiration, such as games and movies. He will evaluate electronic music in terms of noise and narrative. Musicologist Ümit Üret, who studies the connection between independent music, noise and politics, will contribute to the talk by delivering another presentation before a performance by Ünder.