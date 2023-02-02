Daily Sabah logo

Türkiye's northwestern Tekirdağ awakes to stunning red sky

by Daily Sabah with AA Feb 02, 2023 10:20 am +03 +03:00

Located on the coastline of the beautiful Marmara Sea, the little town of Tekirdağ woke up to a stunning sunrise Thursday, blending sunrise tones to create a beautiful image accentuated by soaring seagulls.

Anadolu Agency

The sunrise in Tekirdağ created mesmerizing images with the ships and seagulls accentuating the scene.

Anadolu Agency

A beautiful morning captured in Tekirdağ.

Anadolu Agency

Tekirdağ, in northwestern Türkiye, famous for its historical Ottoman heritage, beautiful old mosques and delicious meatballs welcomed the breezy Thursday morning with the playful dance of seagulls.

Anadolu Agency

