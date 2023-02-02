Türkiye's northwestern Tekirdağ awakes to stunning red sky
by Daily Sabah with AAFeb 02, 202310:20 am +03 +03:00
Located on the coastline of the beautiful Marmara Sea, the little town of Tekirdağ woke up to a stunning sunrise Thursday, blending sunrise tones to create a beautiful image accentuated by soaring seagulls.
The sunrise in Tekirdağ created mesmerizing images with the ships and seagulls accentuating the scene.
A beautiful morning captured in Tekirdağ.
Tekirdağ, in northwestern Türkiye, famous for its historical Ottoman heritage, beautiful old mosques and delicious meatballs welcomed the breezy Thursday morning with the playful dance of seagulls.