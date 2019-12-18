Artists' collective work exhibited at Hub Istanbul

The project "I ME CE," put on by Efe Göle, Esra Önel and Mina Gürsel Tabanlıoğlu with the consultancy of Dündar Hızal, presents an opportunity to experience all stages in the artistic production process in an attempt to create an alternative area for interaction between artists and art lovers. The project, which questions how “imece" – a term referring to collective-voluntary work pushing toward a common goal – can be experienced in the field of art. I ME CE aims to create artistic spaces accessible across the city, overriding the issue of public space.



Forty artists from various disciplines aided by 15 volunteers, performed their works at the grand, 3,883-square-meter space available at Hub Istanbul over the course of 46 days. The period was marked by the setting up of a platform in which artists joined forces on producing works, from the idea phase to the final form. The work produced by the end of the open studio will be displayed at a special event on the evening of Dec. 20. The exhibition, which is open in Hub Istanbul from Dec. 21 to Dec. 29, will also host performances, interviews and various art events.



Artists involved in the I ME CE include Akın Güreş, Ayşen Urfalıoğlu, Azadeh Ramezani Tabrizi, Başak Cankeş, Batuhan Oğuz, Begüm Aydınoğlu, Bertan Ekici, Cansu Naz, David Doğan Levi, Deniz Çobankent, Ecem Dilan Köse, Eda Şarman, Emrecan Ağtaş, Filter Platform (Tolgay Keskin, Nursel Akhan, Mine Pakel, Ezgi Memiş, Altuğ Tekin, B. Can Özdemir, Yasin Yüksel, Burak Şahin, Alp Çağrı Bilici), Gamze Öztürk, Hasan Akdaş, Kaan Ünver, Kadir Kayserilioğlu, Karakter Music, Lütfullah Genç, Neriman, Ömür Tokgöz, Özge Ünal, Seda Elhan, SUPER NORMAL, Tan Taş, Ufuk Yılmaz, Umut Erbaş, Volkan Parlak, win.ju and Zeynep Tümertekin.