In photos: Russians protest jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny

The protests in scores of cities, in temperatures as low as minus 50 degrees Celsius (minus 58 degrees Fahrenheit), highlighted how Navalny has built influence far beyond the political and cultural centers of Moscow and St. Petersburg. Ignoring extreme cold and police warnings, an estimated 40,000 protesters gathered in and around Moscow's Pushkin Square, where clashes with police broke out and demonstrators were roughly dragged off by helmeted riot officers to police buses and detention trucks.

Law enforcement officers clash with participants during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 23, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)