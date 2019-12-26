Akbank Sanat offers dance workshops, lessons for enthusiasts of all ages

Akbank Sanat, established by Turkish bank Akbank for cultural events in Istanbul, draws attention with its Dance Workshop program. The program offers special lessons and workshops for dance lovers of all ages.



The dance lessons for adults are provided by skilled trainers who are experts in their fields. In these lessons, which will be given as two levels, the participants will receive technical sufficiency and then add vision to their bodies.



Modern dance lessons at the beginner level will be held on Jan. 8, 15, 22, 29 on Wednesdays and on Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 on Fridays between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The trainers will be Evrim Akyay and Gizem Bilgen.



The intermediate and advanced modern dance lessons will be on Jan. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 on Wednesdays. Supervised by Alper Marangoz, the lessons will be held between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.



The program also includes workshops for kids and adults. The creative dance workshop for children will be held on Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25 from 1-2 p.m. at Akbank Sanat. The trainer will be Bengi Sevim Yörük. The main aim of the dance lessons is taking children on a journey between play and dance. In the workshop, children do not try to perform a dance. Based on improvisational principles, the lessons intend to improve mind-body coordination, creative thinking and to increase the physical capability of kids. It calls children to imagine and express by dancing. The tickets for the children workshop are TL 20.



Another workshop will be focused on Aerial Dance. To be held on Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28 between 6:30-7:30 p.m., the dance workshop will be by Önder Çevik. This dance is an exercise method using gravity to regulate body energy. Within the system of the workshop, a discipline including dance, pilates, acrobatics and body stretches is created. With these disciplines, especially gravity, the workshop provides much strength, balance and flexibility with less energy. It is a great opportunity to clear the body from an emotional mess based on the mind. Gravity and trusting the sense of space combine and work together. Also, this workshop makes the participants feel the indefinable feeling of flying. The tickets are TL 35.



The tickets for the workshops and lessons can be bought from Biletix or Akbank Sanat Help Desk.