Divers shed light on Türkiye's 'sunken city' from 1999 Marmara quake

The "sunken city," submerged in the Gölcük district of Kocaeli during the Aug. 17, 1999 Marmara Earthquake that was described as the "disaster of the century," is seen after 23 years thanks to scuba divers.

Underwater photographer and documentary producer and founding president of Değirmendere Underwater Group Tahsin Ceylan and 1st class diver Murat Kulakaç film a hotel, ferry port, tea garden and homes dragged into the sea becoming the "underwater city" after the Marmara Earthquake, when the fault line pulled the structures into the sea, in Değirmendere District Çınarlık Square, Gölcük, western Türkiye, Aug. 16, 2022. (AA Photo)

AA