Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
TÜRKİYE
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Divers shed light on Türkiye's 'sunken city' from 1999 Marmara quake

by Anadolu Agency Aug 16, 2022 7:53 pm +03 +03:00

The "sunken city," submerged in the Gölcük district of Kocaeli during the Aug. 17, 1999 Marmara Earthquake that was described as the "disaster of the century," is seen after 23 years thanks to scuba divers.

Underwater photographer and documentary producer and founding president of Değirmendere Underwater Group Tahsin Ceylan and 1st class diver Murat Kulakaç film a hotel, ferry port, tea garden and homes dragged into the sea becoming the "underwater city" after the Marmara Earthquake, when the fault line pulled the structures into the sea, in Değirmendere District Çınarlık Square, Gölcük, western Türkiye, Aug. 16, 2022. (AA Photo)

AA

The records show that the cars, hotels and houses buried in the wreckage of Çınarlık Square, where people drank tea and strolled 23 years ago, are covered with algae and are now home to sea creatures.

AA

Part of the "sunken city" formed in Gölcük during the Marmara Earthquake is shown.

AA

Founding President of Değirmendere Underwater Group Murat Kulakaç said, "The images from below the sea remind us of the sad but forgotten reality of earthquakes."

AA

"Giant plane trees have been uprooted, houses next to each other are 500 meters apart. The hunters club, ferry port, all the blocks were dragged far from where they were with great force..." said Kulakaç.

AA

Household items that were flung into the sea during the earthquake are seen.

AA

Kulakaç added, "It is full of real images that everyone can learn from and remember the reality of earthquakes we have forgotten."

AA

Diver Tahsin Ceylan said that there was silence in the depths of the "sunken city," and while he was shooting with his camera, he remembered aethe painful days when thousands of people lost their lives.

AA

"Although 23 years have passed, the pain is always fresh. Here, we see that new life has begun as life ends," added Ceylan.

AA

"This region, which was flooded by the earthquake, is very rich in terms of marine living population. This is our consolation here. The region, which has turned into a natural reef, is a favorite of diving enthusiasts," explained Ceylan.

AA

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.