Heritage of Anatolian civilizations transformed into ceramics

The works of civilizations that lived in the Anatolian lands are being transformed into ceramics to be preserved for the future at a ceramics workshop at Samsun Advanced Technical School. The participants of the two-year ceramics workshop at the institute turn the artifacts unearthed in archaeological excavations and the paintings found in caves and on door columns into ceramic objects.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Zafer Kurt, the head of the Department of Ceramic and Glass Technologies Production Workshop at Samsun Advanced Technical School, said that they train adults in ceramic and glass technologies.

Pointing out that a number of civilizations, such as Hittites, Phrygians, Ionians, Urartu and Romans, lived in the Anatolian territory in the pre-Islamic period, Kurt stated: "Artifacts of these civilizations are occasionally found in archaeological excavations, on cave walls or on door columns. We modernize these works in order to transfer them to future generations and process them into ceramics with a contemporary understanding of art."

Besides transforming them into ceramics, the historical monuments are also processed in glass fusion, tile and mosaic workshops. Kurt noted that the 16 students in the department will present their work to the public in the summer.





Adnan Mısırlıoğlu, a student at the ceramics workshop, has been a dentist for 41 years. "When I encountered ceramics at a time when I was trying to find a hobby, it filled my entire world," he said. "I am still actively practicing dentistry, but I am also studying at ceramics workshops. In the classroom, we process the works of civilizations that lived in Anatolian lands into ceramics."

Ayşe Asan, a housewife, said that she started to receive education in this field because it improves mental health, adding: "I learned by experience that processing ceramics revives the human psychology. Shaping clay is a very meaningful art. We are also happy that we process the works of civilizations that lived in Anatolia."



Sevinç Saral, a retiree, noted that she has been receiving training in ceramics for two years, saying: "We have become students this year. I have realized that I am creative in ceramics even though I am getting older. I have come to look at life differently. We plan to take this further with the other students in the class."

Emphasizing that Anatolia has been home to many civilizations since ancient times, Saral added that they have the opportunity to transfer the works of these civilizations into ceramics and pass them on to future generations.