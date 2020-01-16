Rahmi M Koç Museum offers hands-on learning for children during winter break

The Rahmi M. Koç Museum Training Workshop, which offers children the opportunity to improve their communication and social skills as well as "learning by hands-on experience," is hosting 11 different workshops in January during the semester break. The workshops, which cater to children aged 4 to 14, have been prepared in line with children's goals and actions. Children will get a chance to enjoy designing what they see in the workshops. Children will also have the opportunity to visit the museum's exhibits during the event.

At the Astronomy Workshop to be held on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday during the semester holiday, children will explore the universe. As part of the workshop to be held at three different sessions – at 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. – experts will tell children about the process of the formation of all celestial bodies and the solar system with images shared on giant boards and the magic sphere.

Here are the details of the workshops to be held on weekdays and weekends throughout January.

The workshop "Small Houses Full of Dreams," scheduled for Jan. 18, will enable children aged 4 to 6 to design their own dollhouses.

On Jan. 21, the "Birdhouse" design workshop will offer children aged 6 to 8 the opportunity to design and color houses for their feathered friends.

At the energy workshop "Renewable Energy City," which will be held on Jan. 22, children aged 8 to 11 will ponder how to make our world more livable and design their own worlds.

In the workshop "Little Sculptors," children aged 4 to 6 will display their skills as the sculptors of the future.

At the biology workshop titled "My DNA Spiral," designed for participants aged 9 to 12, children will learn "the code of life."

At the mathematics workshop "My Bee, My Honey, My Honeycomb" on Jan. 25, for children aged 8 to 12, the infinity of numbers will meet the ingenious intelligence of the bees.

At the astronomy workshop "I am exploring the sun and planets," scheduled for Jan. 28, children aged 5 to 7 will explore the planet and the solar system.

At the cinema workshop "Magic Squares," children aged 11 to 14 will step into the colorful world of the modern age on Jan. 29.

At the painting workshop "My Brush is my Fingers Today," designed for children aged 4 to 6 on Jan. 30, children will show their skills with all 10 fingers.

The astronomy workshop "I am exploring stars," scheduled for Jan. 31, will bring children aged 10 to 13 closer to the stars.