Odunpazarı Museum invites artists from all over the world to its residency program

Odunpazarı Modern Museum (OMM) in Turkey's northwestern Eskişehir province has announced an open call for a two and a half month fully-funded residency in spring 2020, open to artists from across the globe. The residency is the first official season of a long-term guest artist program developed by the major new museum, which will see international artists invited to create work in a dynamic unfamiliar environment.

Supporting collaboration among participants, OMM's flagship residency program aims to bring together creatives from different backgrounds to engage in productive dialogues, encouraging experimental thinking, collective methodologies and personal growth. The program facilitates cultural exchange through artist talks, workshops and seminars exploring local practices and techniques in Eskişehir.

Applications are open until Jan. 30 and the artists accepted will be announced on Feb. 20. The program is open to artists from anywhere in the world.

The residency accepts all forms of artistic approaches including painting, printmaking, photography, film, sound art, new media art, sculpture and graphic design. Each artist will be given an individual studio space in the museum for their unrestricted use with a generous allowance for materials and encouraged to experiment with traditional and contemporary styles of their choice.

At the end of each residency, the work of the resident artists will be displayed at the museum in a group exhibit with fellow residents. İdil Tabanca, chairperson and creative director of OMM, said: "I want OMM's Artist Residency Program to be defined by its exciting, creative and open-minded approach. We want artists from diverse cities and cultures, who practice different artistic techniques, to participate in our flagship residency and bring a global perspective to OMM. In bringing international creatives to be inspired by our iconic new museum, we are creating a bridge for cultural exchange between Eskişehir and the world."

To apply for the program, you can visit the official website of OMM.

This program will be OMM's second residency term, though the first to be chosen via an open call. From September to December 2019, two artists from different backgrounds were invited to participate in the inaugural program and produce a collective exhibition. "Third Place" is an exhibition bringing together the work of Tyler Thacker of the U.S. and Erin Wolf Mommsen of the Dominican Republic, showcasing the artists' explorations around the theme of biomimicry while in Eskişehir.