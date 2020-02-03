Manuscript-inspired miniature workshop comes to 'Memories of Humankind' exhibit

The events organized by the Istanbul Research Institute within the scope of the "Memories of Humankind: Stories from the Ottoman Manuscripts" exhibition continue with a miniature workshop under the direction of graphic designer and artist Murat Palta. "The Artist Workshop on the Trail of Manuscripts: Murat Palta," scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8, will feature both reproductions of the figures in the exhibition and address the collective approach in the manuscripts.

The events – organized by the Suna and İnan Kıraç Foundation's Istanbul Research Institute and programmed by Pera Museum Learning Programs within the scope of "Memories of Humankind" – present an artist workshop sure to educate and entertain, focusing on the visual world of manuscripts. In the workshop, prepared for those interested in the art of miniatures and the studies which approach this traditional production from a modern perspective, the participants will first tour the exhibition together with Palta. Following the short tour, the workshop will offer participants the chance to prepare various figures inspired by Ottoman manuscripts. The attendees will also produce the reproductions of different miniatures, such as Acaibu'l-Mahlukat drawings, and learn about the art of miniatures and the principles of the collective approach in manuscripts. Tickets for the event, to be held at Arka Oda on the second floor of the Istanbul Research Institute, are available from Biletix.

Fresh look at manuscript culture

The "Memories of Humankind" exhibition, which reveals many important details about Ottoman manuscripts and everyday life, enables visitors to better understand the multilayered world of collective literacy culture and manuscripts based on new approaches that have developed recently. The Istanbul Research Institute has put a spotlight on Ottoman manuscript culture, which gradually lost influence as a result of the shift to the printing press in the 19th century. Manuscripts ceased to be a method of disseminating information, stories or religious instruction and instead become an area of interest for collectors.