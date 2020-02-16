Multidisciplinary show 'TO BE - HOW - TO BE' to intrigue Istanbul audience

The Samsara Multidisciplinary Painting Exhibition by Ebru Ceylan, the first stage of the Samsara Multidisciplinary Art Experience, will come to Yapı Kredi Bomontiada in Istanbul during the last week of the month. The Samsara Multidisciplinary Art Experience is an art platform set that aims to present on various platforms and produce content throughout the year.

In Ceylan's exhibition "TO BE - HOW - TO BE," 20 works of plastic art, sculpture and installation will be exhibited. The exhibition will start with a special launching night which will be attended by guests from the worlds of business and arts. For the first time in this exhibition, the visitors' reaction to the works will be scientifically measured. In the project – in which Ceylan aims to present the artist's unique inspiration sphere to the audience in its most natural forms – the combination of music, light and visual-movement, which are the basic data of inspiration, plays an important role.

Ceyhan aims to measure the biological frequency, which was mentioned by Nikola Tesla as part of gravitational theory, on arts for the first time. Her exhibit installation was inspired by the work by musician Emre Kula, who composed with an outlook toward frequencies, in an attempt to turn from theory to practice how music, light and visual-motion arts affect the biological structure of human beings. This installation by Ceylan and Kula, to be exhibited in the "TO BE" area, will be subjected to scientific measurement by the founder of the ThinkNeuro company, Dr. Yener Girişken. Girişken will meticulously observe the artistic impact of works on people of different cultures from different socioeconomic groups and the subsequent changes.

In addition, Ayça Ceylan will give a live performance specifically for Ebru Ceylan's work with the theme of peace. The music of the live performance was written by Çağrı Sertel and Çağ Erçağ, and was contributed to by multidisciplinary artist Ece Özen, with her designs made of biomaterials.