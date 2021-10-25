Flocks of sheep fill Madrid for annual Transhumance Festival

The Transhumance Festival returns to the streets of Madrid, a traditional event with thousands of sheep filling the main roads of the Spanish capital.
A young girl tries to touch one of the sheep as they pass through the city center for the annual Transhumance Festival in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 24, 2021.
