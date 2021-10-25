Daily Sabah logo

Flocks of sheep fill Madrid for annual Transhumance Festival

by Getty Images Oct 25, 2021 9:47 am +03 +03:00

The Transhumance Festival returns to the streets of Madrid, a traditional event with thousands of sheep filling the main roads of the Spanish capital.

A young girl tries to touch one of the sheep as they pass through the city center for the annual Transhumance Festival in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 24, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Since 1994, this event claims the role of transhumance and extensive livestock farming as a tool for conserving biodiversity and fighting climate change.

A flock of sheep heads to the city center for the annual Transhumance Festival in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 24, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Three shepherds guide a flock of sheep as it passes through the streets during the Transhumance Festival, Spain, Oct. 24, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Spanish actor Sergio Pazos and men guide a flock of sheep through the streets during the Transhumance Festival, Spain, Oct. 24, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A young shepherd guides a flock of sheep as it passes through the streets, Spain, Oct. 24, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A flock of sheep walks down the streets of Madrid during the Transhumance Festival, Spain, Oct. 24, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A lamb follows the flock through the streets in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 24, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Some goats accompany the flock of sheep during the Transhumance Festival, Spain, Oct. 24, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Sheep and goats stand on the streets of Madrid during the Transhumance Festival, Spain, Oct. 24, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Women wearing traditional clothes dance during the Transhumance Festival, Spain, Oct. 24, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Shepherds lead a flock of sheep to the city center for the annual Transhumance Festival, Spain, Oct. 24, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A boy touches one of the sheep as they pass through the city center for the annual Transhumance Festival, Spain, Oct. 24, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Sheep are seen in the city center for the annual Transhumance Festival, Spain, Oct. 24, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Sheep are seen in the city center as they rush behind their shepherds, Spain, Oct. 24, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A young shepherd guides a flock of sheep as it passes through the streets during the Transhumance Festival, Spain, Oct. 24, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A flock of sheep walks through the streets during the Transhumance Festival, Spain, Oct. 24, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A shepherd guides a flock of sheep as they pass historical buildings in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 24, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A flock of sheep passes through the streets during the Transhumance Festival, Spain, Oct. 24, 2021.

(Getty Images)

A flock of sheep with some goats sprinkled in head to the city center for the annual Transhumance Festival, Spain, Oct. 24, 2021.

(Getty Images)

