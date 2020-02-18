Enjoy historical sites, museums with discount MuseumPass Turkey

MuseumPass Turkey will be available at a discount for citizens and residents of Turkey from March 1. The pass, affiliated with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, provides unlimited access to more than 300 museums and archaeological sites throughout the year.

The card that will be sold for TL 60 from March onward presents an opportunity to visit many historical sites. The MuseumPass with an expanded scope and a reduced price has a validity period of one year starting from the date of receipt. Discounted MuseumPasses will be available at www.muze.gov.tr as well as the ticket offices of the museums and archaeological sites affiliated with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Foreign tourists can also enjoy visiting more than 300 museums and archaeological sites that belong to the Republic of Turkey's Ministry of Culture and Tourism for 15 days with the MuseumPass. The price of the card is TL 450 for foreigners and provides visitors with a special 10% discount on museum store purchases and at cafes in museums and archaeological sites.

You can visit the website to learn more about the museums and archaeological sites that can be visited with MuseumPass Turkey.