Türkiye commemorates Atatürk on 84th anniversary of his death

Millions of people from all ages came together throughout Türkiye to commemorate nation's founding leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk on the anniversary of his death on Thursday

People hold Turkish flags as they visit Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of the Turkish Republic founder and first president, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, to mark the 84th anniversary of his death in Ankara, on Nov. 10, 2022.

AFP