Türkiye commemorates Atatürk on 84th anniversary of his death

Millions of people from all ages came together throughout Türkiye to commemorate nation's founding leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk on the anniversary of his death on Thursday
People hold Turkish flags as they visit Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of the Turkish Republic founder and first president, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, to mark the 84th anniversary of his death in Ankara, on Nov. 10, 2022.
Life came to a standstill across Türkiye as millions observed a minute of silence at 9:05 a.m., the minute Atatürk, founder of the Republic of Türkiye, died. People paid their respects to the revered figure while ceremonies were held across the country to commemorate the first president of modern Türkiye who shaped the country after commanding a war of independence in the aftermath of World War I.
People hold Turkish Republic founder and first president, Ataturk portrait as they visit Anıtkabir mausoleum to mark the 84th anniversary of his death in Ankara, on Nov. 10, 2022.
Writing in a memorial book at Anıtkabir, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: "We remember you and fellow heroes, martyrs who gave their lives for our independence, on the 84th anniversary of your death. Through our 'Century of Türkiye' vision and as 85 million citizens, we are working to prepare the Republic of Türkiye you described as your greatest work for a future where (the Republic) is more stronger, more prestigious. We will not stop until making our nation's century-old dreams reality, will not be daunted by attacks and resolutely continue our struggle. May your soul be blessed."
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (C) and state officials visit Anıtkabir in Ankara.
