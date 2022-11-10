Daily Sabah logo

Türkiye commemorates Atatürk on 84th anniversary of his death

by Agencies Nov 10, 2022 9:12 pm +03 +03:00

Millions of people from all ages came together throughout Türkiye to commemorate nation's founding leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk on the anniversary of his death on Thursday

People hold Turkish flags as they visit Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of the Turkish Republic founder and first president, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, to mark the 84th anniversary of his death in Ankara, on Nov. 10, 2022.

AFP

Life came to a standstill across Türkiye as millions observed a minute of silence at 9:05 a.m., the minute Atatürk, founder of the Republic of Türkiye, died. People paid their respects to the revered figure while ceremonies were held across the country to commemorate the first president of modern Türkiye who shaped the country after commanding a war of independence in the aftermath of World War I.

People hold Turkish Republic founder and first president, Ataturk portrait as they visit Anıtkabir mausoleum to mark the 84th anniversary of his death in Ankara, on Nov. 10, 2022.

AFP

Central to the commemorations was Anıtkabir, Atatürk's mausoleum in the capital Ankara, where other dignitaries and politicians join the country’s incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for a wreath-laying ceremony.

AFP

Writing in a memorial book at Anıtkabir, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: "We remember you and fellow heroes, martyrs who gave their lives for our independence, on the 84th anniversary of your death. Through our 'Century of Türkiye' vision and as 85 million citizens, we are working to prepare the Republic of Türkiye you described as your greatest work for a future where (the Republic) is more stronger, more prestigious. We will not stop until making our nation's century-old dreams reality, will not be daunted by attacks and resolutely continue our struggle. May your soul be blessed."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (C) and state officials visit Anıtkabir in Ankara.

AFP

President Erdoğan shakes hands with Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), as they attend a ceremony at Anıtkabir

REUTERS

Turkish soldiers stand during a moment of silence to mark the 84th anniversary of the death of the Turkish Republic founder and first president, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, at Anıtkabir, in Ankara, on Nov. 10, 2022.

AFP

A man holding a flag observes a minute of silence on a jetski as he sails near the Ottoman-era Dolmabahçe Palace, where Atatürk died 84 years ago, in Istanbul.

Reuters

People on an inflatable boat with Turkish national flags and a flag with a portrait of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk sail near the Ottoman-era Dolmabahçe Palace, where Atatürk died 84 years ago, in Istanbul.

Reuters

Crowd of people are seen in front of the Dolmabahçe Palace to commemorate Atatürk

AA

People observe a minute of silence in a queue to enter the Ottoman-era Dolmabahçe Palace,

Reuters

People join a march to commemorate Atatürk, carrying a 350-meter-long poster in Izmir province

DHA

Children lay carnations on the bed where Atatürk died in Dolmabahçe Palace.

AA

