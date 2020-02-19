'100 Painters 100 Portraits' exhibit on its 6th stop

The "100 Painters 100 Portraits" exhibition, organized with the contributions of the Faculty of Art and Design at Beykoz University in Istanbul, is being presented to art lovers for the sixth time. Held at the university's Undergraduate and Graduate Campus Exhibition Hall, the show opened its doors on Feb. 17 and can be visited until Feb. 28.

The exhibition, organized by Deniz Gökduman, was first held at Ovidius University in Constanța, Romania, under the name "100 Hundred" in 2018. Its second stop was Istanbul's Kartal district, and it was offered to visitors as part of World Art Day on April 15, 2019.

According to professor Nüket Güz, dean of the Faculty of Art and Design at Beykoz University, portraits of leading figures in art like Osman Hamdi Bey and Devrim Erbil are interpreted by modern artists in their own styles at the exhibition. "We are very happy to bring together artists, students and art lovers in this event, which has previously been held in other galleries and cultural centers. The exhibition will introduce modern and contemporary Turkish painters to our students and art lovers, leave a mark on their visual and mental memory and bring different perspectives to them," Güz said.