Istanbul State Opera and Ballet on stage with 'Masters of Dance'

The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (İDOB) will perform the modern show "Masters of Dance," which combines contemporary and classical schools of dance, for the audience at Beşiktaş Süleyman Seba Culture and Arts Center in Istanbul on Feb. 20, Feb. 26 and March 4.

"Masters of Dance" is a program that has been implemented in Turkey to promote the value of the art of choreography. It is a contemporary narrative in which experienced choreographers of Turkey's dance scene come together for the first time in a large spectrum, ranging from classical ballet to contemporary dance. The leading and master choreographers of dance in the country and artists from Istanbul State Opera and Ballet MDTistanbul will offer a performance that honors the masters of the art.

The program consists of an adaptation of Mehmet Balkan's "Black and White" prepared for the Tokyo Ballet, Uğur Seyrek's two modern ballet works called "Identities" and "The Victim," performed in various state ballets, Aydın Teker's "Stkh," created with an out-of-step style, and Beyhan Murphy's "Café de Nar" from his popular work "Güldestan."