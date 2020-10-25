Elections, fall and fires: Photos of the week

A statue of a woman made out of glass and rubble that resulted from the Beirut port mega explosion on Aug. 4, 2020, is placed opposite the site of the blast in the Lebanese capital's harbor to mark the one-year anniversary of the beginning of the anti-government protest movement across the country, on Oct. 20, 2020.
A fire-eater performs during celebration festivities after a final official vote count released yesterday declared Luis Arce the winner of the presidential election, in El Alto, Bolivia, Oct. 24, 2020. The Supreme Electoral Tribunal said Arce won 55% of the votes against six rivals on the ballot, easily avoiding the need for a runoff.
Tonantzin Guerrero is dressed as a "Catrina" to perform in a play promoting the upcoming Day of the Dead holiday, in the Xochimilco borough of Mexico City, Oct. 23, 2020. The iconic figures of skeletons with elegant wide-brimmed hats better known as Catrinas were created as satirical prints by Mexican artist Jose Guadalupe Posada sometime between 1910 and his death in 1913.
