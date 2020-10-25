Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Elections, fall and fires: Photos of the week

Oct 25, 2020 11:47 am +03 +03:00

A man watches a curious swan swim past as he wades into Lake Geneva for a sunrise swim on Oct. 20, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

Top view of Spider Forest and Nature Conservation Areas in northern Turkey's Gümüşhane, Oct. 20, 2020.

(AA Photo)

The spire of a church set on fire topples during a protest against Chile's government, on the one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the capital in 2019, in Santiago, Chile, Oct. 18, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Spanish Jorge Prado Garcia celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the motocross MXGP Grand Prix, 14th (out of 18) race of the FIM Motocross World Championship, in Lommel on Oct. 21, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

Flames rise from mountain ridges as a wildfire burns near Granby, Colorado, U.S. Oct. 22, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A statue of a woman made out of glass and rubble that resulted from the Beirut port mega explosion on Aug. 4, 2020, is placed opposite the site of the blast in the Lebanese capital's harbor to mark the one-year anniversary of the beginning of the anti-government protest movement across the country, on Oct. 20, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

A fire-eater performs during celebration festivities after a final official vote count released yesterday declared Luis Arce the winner of the presidential election, in El Alto, Bolivia, Oct. 24, 2020. The Supreme Electoral Tribunal said Arce won 55% of the votes against six rivals on the ballot, easily avoiding the need for a runoff.

(AP Photo)

A person is silhouetted as he walks his dog along the boardwalk on a fall evening overlooking Lake Ontario during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Oct. 21, 2020.

(AP Photo)

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Pickaway Agricultural and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, Oct. 24, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Tonantzin Guerrero is dressed as a "Catrina" to perform in a play promoting the upcoming Day of the Dead holiday, in the Xochimilco borough of Mexico City, Oct. 23, 2020. The iconic figures of skeletons with elegant wide-brimmed hats better known as Catrinas were created as satirical prints by Mexican artist Jose Guadalupe Posada sometime between 1910 and his death in 1913.

(AP Photo)

A hot air balloon takes flight in Turkey's Cappadocia, Oct. 22, 2020.

(AA Photo)

People walk along a blocked road, during a round-the-clock curfew imposed by the authorities in Lagos, Nigeria, Oct. 22, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.