With the Oscar 2022 ceremony to be held on March 27, this may be the best time to catch up on the 10 movies that will be competing for the best picture award so that you can properly appreciate or criticize the choice when the awards find their owners.

Unexpected names will host the ceremony that is to be held at the Dolby Theater this year. The three favorite actors on the big screen, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall will be presenting the event. For the first time in awards history, three women will be stealing the show.

Here is a list of the 10 movies with their synopsis for those who want to be prepared for this year's award wars.

Caitriona Balfe (from L), Jamie Dornan and Judi Dench, appear in a scene from "Belfast." (AP Photo)

'Belfast'

Kenneth Branagh’s "Belfast" focuses on the life of a child and working-class family who experienced turbulent events during Ireland's Troubles in the late 1960s.

Troy Kotsur (L) and Marlee Matlin (R) in a scene from "CODA." (AP Photo)

'CODA (Child of Deaf Adults)'

Seventeen-year-old Ruby is the only hearing member of a hearing-impaired family. The young girl helps her parents and older brother in the mornings before they go to school to keep their fishing business afloat. Ruby's life takes a different turn when she joins the choir at school. Ruby's situation, who has a great passion for singing, also attracts the attention of the choir conductor. The choir leader encourages Ruby to consider a future beyond fishing. Ruby is then torn between her commitment to her family and pursuing her dreams. Upon receiving two Screen Actors Guild (SAG) nominations, "CODA" won them both, while Troy Kotsur made history as the first hearing-impaired actor ever to receive an individual SAG Award.

Leonardo DiCaprio (L) and Jennifer Lawrence in "Don't Look Up," in this image released by Netflix. (AP Photo)

'Don't Look Up'

This movie is about two astronomers struggling to warn people that a giant meteorite will destroy the planet. A comet the size of Mount Everest is rapidly approaching Earth, and the resulting collision will cause Earth to be destroyed. This discovery made by Kate Dibiasky, a graduate student in astronomy, will save humanity. Kate and Dr. Randall Mindy decide to go on a media tour to inform humanity of the impending danger.

In this image released by Janus Films and Sideshow shows Hidetoshi Nishijima (L) and Toko Miura in a scene from "Drive My Car." (AP Photo)

'Drive My Car'

The latest movie by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, the stable talent of Japanese cinema, is adapted from a story by Haruki Murakami. Successful director Yusuke Kafuku, who is grieving the loss of his wife, is invited to a festival in Hiroshima to stage Chekhov's, "Uncle Vanya." The festival unepectedly allocates a 20-year-old female driver; and Kafuku embarks on a series of journeys with his mysterious chauffeur, filled with loneliness, loss and grief. Arguing that art can originally be a tool for a better understanding of human nature, this elegant film is an expertly crafted reasoning of solitude. Having its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, "Drive My Car" is also the winner of the best screenplay award.

In this image released by Warner Bros. Pictures, Timothee Chalamet (L) and Rebecca Ferguson are in a scene from "Dune." (AP Photo)

'Dune'

Denis Villeneuve's "Dune," which towers among the science fiction classics, is based on the first book of the series and focuses on the Dune universe and the events that develop around the main character Paul Atreides. The movie is expected to clean up awards in different categories as well as the 2022 BAFTA Awards.

The image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Will Smith (R) with Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney in a scene from "King Richard." (AP Photo)

'King Richard: Rising Champions'

The movie is about the professional life of Venus Williams and Serena Williams' father who does his best to write the names of his daughters Venus and Serena into history. In line with Richard's intense 78-page plan, Serena and Venus train against all odds at California's neglected tennis court, Compton. Serena and Venus defy all prejudices, thanks to the unwavering determination of their father. Richard Williams is performed by Will Smith.

In this image released by MGM, Cooper Hoffman is seen in a scene from "Licorice Pizza." (AP Photo)

'Licorice Pizza'

This movie focuses on the experiences of a high school student living in the San Fernando Valley in the 70s. The life of high school student Gary Valentine, a talented actor, takes a completely different turn when he sees Alana Kane, a photography assistant who comes to his school. Trying to find her way in life, Alana is impressed by Gary's extraordinary self-confidence. Unable to stay apart over time, Alana and Gary mature together and begin to fight for their future.

Willem Dafoe (L) and Bradley Cooper in a scene from "Nightmare Alley," in this image released by Searchlight Pictures. (AP photo)

'Nightmare Alley'

Stanton "Stan" Carlisle has joined the crew of a carnival that travels from town to town. His goal is to unravel the "mind-reading" tricks of Mademoiselle Zeena and her alcoholic husband Pete. When Pete dies, Zeena is forced to accept Stan as her partner. Soon, Stan proves to be far more skilled at manipulating and defrauding people than Zeena's late husband. An ambitious Stan begins to believe that he can do the cheating game on his own. However, when he gets into a rivalry with Zeena, he will have to face dangers he never expected.

In this image released by Netflix shows Benedict Cumberbatch (L) and Jesse Plemons in a scene from "The Power of the Dog." (AP Photo)

'The Power of the Dog'

Based on Thomas Savage's same novel, the movie tells the story of two brothers who own a large farm in Montana. The two brothers, Phil and George, who are different from each other, own the largest farm in the Montana valley. A smart and successful man, Phil despises weakness while George, a quiet man who is devoted to his work, has a loving spirit. The two brothers have been living under the same roof for years yet their life is turned upside down by George's unexpected marriage to a young widow. Phil, on the other hand, is quite disturbed by the presence of this woman who settles on their farm. Wanting to put an end to this situation, Phil embarks on a relentless battle to eliminate his brother's wife.

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows a scene in "West Side Story." (AP Photo)

'West Side Story'

An adaptation of the 1957 musical, the movie is about the forbidden love between two young people and the rivalry between two street gangs of different ethnic origins. Tony is a teenager caught in the rivalry between two gangs, the Jets and the Sharks. He loses his heart to Maria, who is his rival's sister. The territorial war between the gangs becomes more and more devastating, and Tony and Maria's love blossoms in this war environment. Stephen Spielberg's remake of the midcentury musical made adaptations for the alignment of 21st-century values.