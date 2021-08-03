Iconic Summer Olympics moments throughout history

Extending gloved hands skyward in protest, U.S. athletes Tommie Smith (C) and John Carlos (R) stare downward during the national anthem after Smith received the gold and Carlos the bronze in the men's 200 meters at the Summer Olympics in Mexico City, Oct. 16, 1968. Australian silver medalist Peter Norman is at the left. In a major shift in policy, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee committed to not sanction athletes who use their platform for social demonstrations. The USOPC stance sets up the possibility for conflict and confusion at the Tokyo Games, where the IOC will be in charge.

(AP Photo)