Iconic Summer Olympics moments throughout history

by agencies Aug 03, 2021 10:07 am +03 +03:00

Usain Bolt of Jamaica competes in the Men's 100-meter semifinal on Day 9 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 14, 2016. During his legendary career Bolt won eight gold medals and holds the world record in the 100 and 200 meters.

(Getty Images)

Rulon Gardner of the USA wipes his face as he walks off the mat leaving his shoes behind to signify his retirement after winning the bronze medal with his victory over Sajad Barzi of Iran in the men's Greco-Roman wrestling 120 kg bronze medal match round Aug. 25, 2004, during the Athens 2004 Summer Olympic Games at Ano Liossia Olympic Hall in Athens, Greece.

(Getty Images)

Keith Smart (L) of the USA competes against Alexey Yakimenko of Russia in the men's fencing team saber bronze medal match Aug. 19, 2004, during the Athens 2004 Summer Olympic Games at Helliniko Olympic Complex Fencing Hall in Athens, Greece.

(Getty Images)

Michael Phelps of the United States competes in the Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final on Day 8 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 13, 2016. Phelps is the most decorated Olympic athlete of all time, having won 28 medals in total, 23 of them being gold.

(Getty Images)

U.S. track star Jesse Owens wins the 100-meter sprint at the 1936 Summer Games. In total, he gained four gold medals at the games taking place in Berlin during the rule of Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany. Hitler's intention was to present the "superiority" of the Aryan race to the world, which was thoroughly ruined by Owens' performance – making him a cultural icon.

(Getty Images)

Katie Ledecky of the United States leads the field in the Women's 800m Freestyle Final on Day 7 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 12, 2016. Ledecky was the first athlete since 1968 to win the 200-, 400- and 800-meter freestyles at the same Olympics in swimming.

(Getty Images)

American high jumper Dick Fosbury clears the bar on his third attempt at the 1968 Summer Games in Mexico City. Fosbury won the gold medal with this jump, clearing 7 feet, 4 1/4 inches, which also set Olympic and American records. Dick Fosbury's jumping style, dubbed the "Fosbury flop," in which the jumper clears the bar headfirst and backwards, revolutionized the sport.

(Getty Images)

During the medal ceremony for the basketball competition, the second-place podium remained empty as the U.S. basketball team protested the decision to give the gold to the Soviet Union during the Olympic Games in Munich, West Germany, Sept. 10, 1972. After a controversial finish, the Soviets won the gold.

(Getty Images)

Michael Jordan #9 of the United States National Team, dubbed the "Dream Team," soars for a dunk during the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Spain, 1992.

(Copyright 1992 NBAE/Getty Images)

Abebe Bikila of Ethiopia, running barefoot, draws away from Abdesselem Rhadi of Morocco near the finish of the marathon at the 1960 Rome Olympics. He went on to win with a new Olympic record time of 2 hours 15 minutes 16 seconds.

(Getty Images)

Extending gloved hands skyward in protest, U.S. athletes Tommie Smith (C) and John Carlos (R) stare downward during the national anthem after Smith received the gold and Carlos the bronze in the men's 200 meters at the Summer Olympics in Mexico City, Oct. 16, 1968. Australian silver medalist Peter Norman is at the left. In a major shift in policy, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee committed to not sanction athletes who use their platform for social demonstrations. The USOPC stance sets up the possibility for conflict and confusion at the Tokyo Games, where the IOC will be in charge.

(AP Photo)

Australia's Cathy Freeman celebrates winning the women's 400-meter race at the Summer Olympics at Olympic Stadium in Sydney, Sept. 25, 2000. Freeman ignited the Olympic flame to open the Sydney 2000 Games and returned 10 nights later to win a gold medal in the 400 meters that had been a long time in waiting for the country. She was the first Aboriginal person from Australia to win an individual Olympic gold. And she celebrated in a bare-foot victory lap with an Australian flag and the red, black and yellow Australian Aboriginal flag together in her hand.

(AP Photo)

Swimming judges monitor the finish of Eric Moussambani, of Equatorial Guinea, as he competes alone in the first heat of the men's 100m freestyle Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2000 at the Sydney International Aquatic Center during the Summer Olympics in Sydney. Moussambani finished with a time of 1:52.72 – the slowest time in Olympic history – was left as the lone swimmer after the two other swimmers in the heat, Karim Bare of Nigeria and Farkhod Oripov of Tajikistan, were disqualified at the start of the heat.

(AP Photo)

American long jumper Bob Beamon breaks the world record at the 1968 Olympics with a whopping 8.90 meters. His record wasn't broken until 1991.

(Getty Images)

U.S. silver medal gymnast McKayla Maroney during the podium ceremony for the artistic gymnastics women's vault finals at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Aug. 5, 2012. Her peeved expression on the medal stand after slipping on her second vault, a miscue that cost her the gold, became an Internet sensation.

(AP Photo)

The winners of the 1960 Olympic medals for light heavyweight boxing on the winners' podium at Rome: Cassius Clay (now Muhammad Ali) (C), gold; Zbigniew Pietrzykowski of Poland (R), silver; and Giulio Saraudi (Italy) and Anthony Madigan (Australia), joint bronze.

(Getty Images)

Olympic gold medallist and Heavyweight World Champion Muhammad Ali of the United States lights the Olympic Flame during the Opening Ceremony of the XXVI Summer Olympic Games at the Centennial Olympic Stadium, Atlanta, United States, July 19, 1996.

(Getty Images)

Romania's Nadia Comaneci dismounts from the uneven parallel bars to score a perfect 10.00 in the women's gymnastics competition at the Summer Olympic Games in Montreal, July 18, 1976.

(AP Photo)

Women archers participating in the National Round (60 yards-50 yards) at the 1908 London Olympics, which was won by Sybil 'Queenie' Newall of Great Britain, July 15, 1908.

(Getty Images)

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 1932, file photo, Imre Petnehazy of Hungary, racing a mount strange to him, failed to leap the 14th of 15 jumps in the 5000-meter cross country equestrian event at the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Neither rider or mount was seriously injured. (AP Photo/John Thomas Burns, File)

Mass dancers perform on the stadium infield during the opening ceremony for the XXIII Olympic Games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, United States, July 28, 1984.

(Getty Images)

