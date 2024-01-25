The Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism announced on Wednesday that Türkiye will repatriate 10 historical artifacts, previously smuggled out of the country, from Italy.

"We continue to bring back the artifacts smuggled from our country to the lands where they belong,” Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said on X.

"Ten of our terracotta artifacts, which were illegally removed from our country, were seized by the Italian Cultural Police in Florence and delivered to our Rome Ambassador Ömer Gücük and the officials of our ministry,” he said.

Ersoy thanked the Italian authorities for their "close cooperation” and Türkiye’s team "for their meticulous follow-up.”