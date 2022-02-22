Daily Sabah logo

In photos: Iranian fighter jet crashes into school, 3 killed

by daily sabah with afp Feb 22, 2022 2:37 pm +03 +03:00

An Iranian F-5 fighter jet crashed into a school compound in the northwestern city of Tabriz on Monday, killing two crew and a civilian, authorities said.

Firefighters put out a blaze at the crash site of a fighter jet that fell in a residential area of Iran's northwestern city of Tabriz, Feb. 21, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

"Luckily the school was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic," local official Mohammad-Bagher Honarvar told state television.The aircraft was on a training mission when it went down around 9:00 a.m. (5:30 a.m. GMT) in the city's central district of Monajem, said Honavar, who heads a crisis management unit in East Azerbaijan province.

(Reuters Photo)

The head of the local Red Crescent organization said the plane crashed into an external wall, and that one of the dead was a nearby resident.

(AFP Photo)

A blaze broke out at the crash site and firefighters were seen battling the flames as a crowd looked on, in video footage by the official news agency IRNA.

(AFP Photo)

The charred remains of the warplane could be seen amid the rubble of the school's blackened facade.

(AFP Photo)

The plane had been stationed at the Shahid Fakouri airbase in Tabriz, base commander General Reza Youssefi told the broadcaster, adding that it was heading back from the training mission when it encountered a technical problem that prevented it from landing.

(Reuters Photo)

Firefighters put out a blaze at the crash site of a fighter jet in a residential area of the northwestern city of Tabriz, Feb. 21, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

First responder units work after a fighter jet crashed in Tabriz, Iran, Feb. 21, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Firefighters put out a blaze at the crash site of a fighter jet in a residential area of the northwestern city of Tabriz, Feb. 21, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

First responders work after a fighter jet crashed in Tabriz, Iran, Feb. 21, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

First responder units work after a fighter jet crashed in Tabriz, Iran, Feb. 21, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

