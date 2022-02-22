In photos: Iranian fighter jet crashes into school, 3 killed

An Iranian F-5 fighter jet crashed into a school compound in the northwestern city of Tabriz on Monday, killing two crew and a civilian, authorities said.
Firefighters put out a blaze at the crash site of a fighter jet that fell in a residential area of Iran's northwestern city of Tabriz, Feb. 21, 2022.
"Luckily the school was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic," local official Mohammad-Bagher Honarvar told state television.The aircraft was on a training mission when it went down around 9:00 a.m. (5:30 a.m. GMT) in the city's central district of Monajem, said Honavar, who heads a crisis management unit in East Azerbaijan province.
