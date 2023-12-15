The "100 Years Voice Tunnel" digital experience exhibition on the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, organized by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications, has opened at Cer Modern in the capital of Ankara and will welcome visitors until Dec. 20.

The exhibition focuses on the developments and important names that have left a mark in the Turkish collective memory since the foundation of the republic.

The exhibition, opened by Fahrettin Altun, head of Communications of the Presidency, covers the years between 1923 and 2023, and transforms the valuable names and important events that contributed to the century-long period into a historical narrative, covering Türkiye's firsts and bests.

The exhibition, which conveys Türkiye's political and economic development, examines Türkiye's achievements in all fields from industry to technology, education, sports and arts.

Presidency's Directorate of Communications Director Fahrettin Altun visits the exhibition, Ankara, Türkiye, Dec. 14, 2023. (AA Photo)

The exhibition also conveys Türkiye's breakthroughs and international achievements in the last 20 years and its strong preparation for the second century.

The exhibition includes important events that shaped Türkiye's historical periods, such as founding leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's speech on the proclamation of the republic, Adnan Menderes as the first elected prime minister, and the election of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as prime minister.

In the exhibition, the story of the first century of the republic is told through areas such as economics, exhibitions, arts, science and sports, while artificial intelligence technology is used to envision the future by looking back to the past.

The exhibition includes sections titled "Words, Memories, Most Important Moments and Faces." Concepts such as global and regional leadership with AI, smart cities, technology, defense industry, domestic and national, sustainability, and technoparks depict the second century of a strong Türkiye.