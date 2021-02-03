Daily Sabah logo

In photos: Streets of Myanmar after military coup

by Agencies Feb 03, 2021 11:31 am +03 +03:00

Myanmar was plunged back into direct military rule when soldiers detained de facto civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others in a series of dawn raids Monday, ending the country's brief experiment with democracy.

AFP Photo

Police vehicles are seen lined up in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 1, 2021, in this still image obtained from a video.

The Road via Reuters

A military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Feb. 1, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A military official accompanied by soldiers leaves a Hindu temple in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 2, 2021.

STR via AFP

Soldiers stand guard at a military checkpoint on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Feb. 1, 2021.

Reuters Photo

People walk next to Shwedagon Pagoda on an empty road in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 1, 2021.

STR via AFP

A military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Feb. 1, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A soldier adjusts his face mask as he sits inside a vehicle in front of a Hindu temple in the downtown area in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 2, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Soldiers stand guard at a military checkpoint on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Feb. 1, 2021.

Reuters Photo

People clatter pans and tins to make noise to protest the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 2, 2021.

AFP Photo

A military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Feb. 1, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Men walk in front of the Sule pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 1, 2021.

Reuters Photo

People line up outside a bank branch in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 1, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Army armored vehicles drive past a street after they seized power in a coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, Feb. 2, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A soldier stands guard in front of a Hindu temple in the downtown area in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 2, 2021.

Reuters Photo

People walk at a market after the army seized power in a coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 2, 2021.

Reuters Photo

A military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Feb. 1, 2021.

Reuters Photo

People are seen at a market after army seized power in a coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 2, 2021.

Reuters Photo

People walk at a market after army seized power in a coup in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 2, 2021.

Reuters Photo

Soldiers sit inside a military truck outside a Hindu temple in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 2, 2021.

STR via AFP

Soldiers stand guard at a military checkpoint on the way to the congress compound in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Feb. 1, 2021.

