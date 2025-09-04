A French ceramics museum was burgled overnight Wednesday to Thursday, with losses estimated at 9.5 million euros ($11,067,500), local authorities said.

Two pieces of Chinese porcelain were stolen from the Adrien Dubouche National Museum in the central city of Limoges, according to a police source and the Haute-Vienne prefecture.

The alarm was triggered at around 3:15 am (01:15 GMT), a police source told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The stolen pieces were on loan from a private collection for a temporary exhibition, French magazine Paris Match reported.

The museum holds some 18,000 works including the largest public collection of Limoges porcelain, according to its website.