A look back at Queen Elizabeth II's royal style

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II just might have the hardest working wardrobe on the planet.
From her tiaras, hats and Hermes scarves to her Launer London handbags and even her umbrellas, the queen's style has been hyper-documented since her birth, and now, more than 70 years into her reign, as she celebrates her Platinum Jubilee at age 96.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth (L) sits next to Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn's runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design in central London on Feb. 20, 2018.
Her wardrobe from the get-go was a topic of national fascination with a layette sewn by her mother and grandmother, and a little help from underprivileged women throughout Britain.
This combination of photos shows, from left, Princess Margaret Rose feeding a biscuit to a corgi held by Princess Elizabeth on July 5, 1936, Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret Rose on June 7, 1938, and Princess Margaret Rose and Princess Elizabeth at the International Horse Show in London on June 21, 1939.
When sister Margaret came along four years later, the princesses often twinned it, dressing alike into their teens.
Britain's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth appear with their daughters Princess Elizabeth, (L) and Princess Margaret, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Britain, June 22, 1939.
“She wore what she was told without argument, apart from a long, drab mackintosh that she loathed,” Crawford wrote in her controversial memoir, “The Little Princesses.”
Princess Elizabeth, 16, (C), appears with her mother, Queen Elizabeth, and her younger sister, Princess Margaret Rose, as they walk to the parade ground of Windsor Castle for a review of the Grenadier Guards in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 1942.
During World War II, 18-year-old Elizabeth began to make more public appearances, training as a mechanic in early 1945 toward the end of the war. It was the only time she routinely wore trousers.
Britain's Princess Elizabeth talks to an ambulance officer at a stand-down parade at Buckingham Palace in London, on Oct. 24, 1945.
She stood for photos with Prince Philip in a simple, light-colored dress with sleeves above the elbow and peekaboo low heels on her size 4 (6 U.S.) feet shortly before their wedding in 1947.
Britain's Princess Elizabeth in a light-colored dress with sleeves above the elbow and peekaboo low heels, appears with Lt. Philip Mountbatten for a photo in London, Britain in September 1947.
Couturier Norman Hartnell transformed the florals of Botticelli's “Primavera” into a gown of white crystals and pearls. But it wasn't easy. Customs impounded 10,000 pearl seeds and journalists had to be assured the silkworms were from "nationalist" China rather than "enemy" Japan.
Britain's Princess Elizabeth leaves Westminster Abbey in London, with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, after their wedding ceremony on Nov. 20, 1947.
The queen of the early 1950s charmed the world in nipped-in waists, pencil silhouettes and some floaty, full experiments as a post-war fashion quake took hold in the country.
Queen Elizabeth II appears with her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the Empire Theatre in London for the world premiere of the film "Dunkirk," on March 20, 1958.
Now known for her bright coats (so as to be seen by huge crowds) with matching brimmed hats, the queen has developed a somewhat uniform.
The queen loves to color coordinate, sticking to bright colors and pastels in coats and floral dresses today.
Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she greets the crowd during a tour of the Jamestown Settlement in Williamsburg, Va., U.S., May 4, 2007.
That goes for her signature clear, bird-cage umbrellas as well. They're made by Fulton Umbrellas and are attainable at $30 or less, though the queen's are custom-made. She owns about 100 in a rainbow of colors.
This combination of photos (from left) shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II under an umbrella at a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London, on May 10, 2016; during her visit to the "Wild London" exhibition in Richmond, west London on May 15, 2012; and leaving the British royal family's traditional Christmas Day church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Britain, on Dec. 25, 2015.
The queen we know today wears sensible block heels or brogues, usually handmade by Anello & Davide, a custom Launer perched on her arm and a brooch on one shoulder.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II wears a bright green outfit as she appears with Prince Philip, (R), Prince William, (C), his son Prince George, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, (L), on the balcony during the Trooping The Colour parade at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, June 11, 2016.
Irish designer Paul Costelloe, who dressed Princess Diana in the 1980s and ’90s, told the AP of the queen's style: “She’s a bit like a schoolteacher, a good schoolteacher. She never shocks. She gets it right.”
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II wears a paisley print dress while receiving the President of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis and his wife Paola Cassis during an audience at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England on April 28, 2022.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.