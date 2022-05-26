A look back at Queen Elizabeth II's royal style

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II just might have the hardest working wardrobe on the planet.

From her tiaras, hats and Hermes scarves to her Launer London handbags and even her umbrellas, the queen's style has been hyper-documented since her birth, and now, more than 70 years into her reign, as she celebrates her Platinum Jubilee at age 96.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth (L) sits next to Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn's runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design in central London on Feb. 20, 2018.

AP