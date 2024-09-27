The 12th Bosporus Film Festival will take place on Oct. 18-25, bringing movie lovers together for a week of screenings and events in the shining city of Istanbul.

Anadolu Agency (AA) will serve as the global communication partner for the festival, which is organized by the Bosporus Culture and Arts Foundation.

This year’s festival poster, designed by young artist Mehlika Hilal Kirca, reflects the vibrant colors of Istanbul and highlights the city's iconic Galata Tower.

Festival President Ogün Şanlier said original artwork by unique artists enhances the festival's value yearly.

Sanlier stressed that, like in previous years, they aim to reflect the diversity of art in the poster design, adding that the contributions of distinctive artists bring value to the festival.

Kirca also said her design was inspired by the "endless muse of Istanbul and the Bosporus," with layers of fabric and textures symbolizing the city's sounds, poetry and vibrancy.

The festival is supported by the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s General Directorate of Cinema, with Turkcell and Turkish Airlines (THY) as main sponsors and Turkmedya as the main media sponsor.