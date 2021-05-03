In photos: Bosnian Muslim miners break fast underground

During Islam’s holy month of Ramadan, observant Muslims among them are easy to spot. Arriving for their shift and assembling for a roll call before riding an elevator into the mine tunnels, they carry with them transparent plastic bags containing simple meals brought from home with which they will break their daily fast 500 meters (1,640 feet) below the surface.
During Ramadan, observant Muslims abstain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn until sunset, and Zenica coal miners are no exception. For the entire duration of the holy month, they go about their normal work routine, insisting they feel no exceptional hunger, thirst or exhaustion.
A Bosnian coal miner checks equipment in an underground tunnel at the mine, Bosnia-Herzegovina, April 29, 2021.
