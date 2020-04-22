On April 23, National Sovereignty and Children's Day – which was given to the children of the world by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder and first president of the Republic of Turkey – families can take virtual tours from the comfort of their houses this year amid lockdowns caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Enuygun.com, a Turkish travel portal, has compiled 14 virtual tours for families, including Miniatürk – where you can see the miniatures of important structures in Anatolia and across the world – Gaziantep’s Zeugma Museum, the Smithsonian National Museums, considered the most important set of museums in the world, and Legoland, which appeals to everyone, both young and old.

Miniatürk

The miniature park, containing 122 models of the major structures of Istanbul, Anatolia and the world at 1/25 their real size, awaits travel enthusiast families. Palaces, mansions, fairy chimneys, Pamukkale travertines, mosques, churches and synagogues are an ideal route for families with children who want to travel the whole country from west to east. You can enjoy this experience with your children without leaving home.

Toy Museum

The Toy Museum in Erenköy, Istanbul, offers a fun trip for those who want to journey through the world of toys from the 1700s to the present day. The Toy Museum, which is one of the most important museums to which families want to bring their children, is a venue where people of all ages will be taken back to the good times of childhood.

Zeugma Museum

Zeugma Museum in the southeastern province of Gaziantep, which is an ideal option for families who want to take a cultural and artistic trip with their children, is famous for being the second-largest mosaic museum in the world. The most important work in Zeugma is the mosaic with the "Gypsy Girl" figure. In addition, the missing pieces of 2,000-year-old mosaics are visually completed with a laser system in this museum.

Legoland

Like so many children, adults enjoy traveling through the magical world of Legos. Denmark's Legoland, which has been temporarily closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, appeals to all ages. You can share this fun experience with your children without leaving home.

You can discover the magical world of Legos with Legoland virtual tour.

Disney World – Orlando

Located in Orlando, Florida, this entertainment zone offers a wealth of fun options. You can take a virtual tour to a number of places, including Walt Disney World, Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, Disney MGM Studios, Universal Studios and Sea World amusement parks. One click is enough for you to travel to Disney's magical world of entertainment.

Smithsonian National Museums

Considered to be the most important set of museums in the world, the Smithsonian National Museums await all families who are enthusiasts of nature and history. The Natural History Museum in Washington features plants, animals, fossils, meteorites and much more. An informative tour awaits dinosaur lovers in particular.

US National Parks

A virtual tour of national parks across the North American continent is really worth taking. In this virtual tour that all family members can take together; images and shots make you feel like you are actually there. Kenai Fjords in Alaska, the volcanoes of Hawaii, Carlsbad Caves in New Mexico, Bryce Canyon in Utah and Dry Tortugas in Florida offer a truly amazing virtual tour opportunity with great attractions to see.

US National Aquarium

Aquariums are a favorite spot of both children and adults. The National Aquarium in Baltimore, Maryland is an ideal option for those who want to see hundreds of sea creatures and colorful fish swimming together and promises a pleasant virtual tour. The National Aquarium, which is an ideal option for children who want to travel to such a colorful world during their stay at home, offers hundreds of fish varieties, a tropical garden and a rich variety of aquariums.

Blenheim Palace

You can take a virtual tour to see all the rooms and details of Blenheim Palace, the most important British structure on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) World Heritage List. This house, where former British prime minister Winston Churchill was born, is also the only palace in the country that does not belong to the royal family. For those who wonder what an English Palace would be like, this building can be yours to explore with just one click.

Cirque du Soleil

Cirque du Soleil, one of the most important show groups in the world, is broadcasting its Amaluna show online during people's stay at home. Don't miss the chance to watch this beautiful show.