The archeological work ceaselessly continues in the remains of the St. Polyeuktos Church, which is considered one of the most important structures of the Eastern Roman Empire built approximately 1,500 years ago in Istanbul's Saraçhane Archaeology Park.

Excavations are being carried out by the Istanbul Archaeological Museums Directorate in the underground sections of the church. The artifacts discovered by the excavation team in the area are being entered into the museum's inventory.

The director of the Istanbul Archaeology Museums, Rahmi Asal, stated that the area where the church is located hosts some of Istanbul's most important archaeological relics. Highlighting that St. Polyeuktos was the largest and most important structure of its time after the Hagia Sophia, and Asal said that it was commissioned by Eastern Roman Princess Anicia Juliana to show her power against Emperor Justinian and his non-dynastic wife Theodora. For that reason, the church embodies many adornments inside as well as one of the prominent architectural structures, as a domed basilica.

"The church, whether it be a domed basilica or not, is particularly valuable with its architectural decorative elements. For example, there is a beautiful poem on the architrave block, conveying a poetic subject. Beautiful expressions about Anicia Juliana and her family and lineage are included," Asal said.

He also explained that the church suffered great destruction, especially during the Latin invasion period, and was affected by the earthquake of 1010. Furthermore, its parts were dismantled and taken, especially to be used in the San Marco Basilica in Venice.

Asal also mentioned that the materials of the St. Polieuktos Church were used in the decorations and construction of other church-like structures in Istanbul and that these walls still survive to this day.

The director of the Istanbul Archaeology Museums, Rahmi Asal at the St. Polyeuktos Church, Saraçhane, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 2, 2023. (AA Photo)

The first archaeological excavations of the church were carried out between 1960-1967 by British art historian Martin Harrison and Turkish archaeologist Nezih Fıratlı, and a large part of the area was excavated during that time.

Asal noted that a project was presented to the Conservation Board to turn the area into an "archaeopark" and open it to visitors. For this, cleaning, restoration and exhibition work were also planned in the area.

In April, a statue thought to belong to the Roman period was recovered during excavation works in the area. Asal emphasized that the artifact carries traces of the social structure of the period, and is a male body statue missing its arms, legs and head, with only one shoulder bare and wearing a garment known as a "toga," a distinctive garment of ancient Rome.