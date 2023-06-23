The long-awaited inauguration of ArtIstanbul Feshane materialized in Eyüpsultan, marking the restoration of the historic Feshane building by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB).

Feshane, an architectural gem with a history spanning nearly two centuries and recognized as one of Istanbul's prominent tourist attractions, now stands as ArtIstanbul Feshane. Spanning over an impressive area of 8,000 square meters, this cultural hub features a biennial area, temporary exhibition spaces, a store, a conference hall, a library, and a cafe, offering visitors a rich and immersive experience.

Originally built in 1833, Feshane was established as a textile factory during the Ottoman era. Its primary function was to produce the fez hats, or traditional cylindrical hats, worn by Ottoman officials and dignitaries. The distinctive design and crafts of these fez hats made Feshane a center of excellence in hat production, attracting skilled artisans and workers from all corners of the empire.

Interior view of restored Feshane, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 22, 2023. (Photo courtesy of IBB)

Over the years, Feshane expanded its operations and diversified its manufacturing capabilities. It became a hub for producing a wide range of textile products, including garments, fabrics, and upholstery. The factory's reputation for exceptional craftsmanship and high-quality goods grew, further solidifying its status as a renowned institution in Istanbul.