12 months, 12 faces: 2021's full moons in Turkey

by Daily Sabah with Wires Jan 04, 2022 11:35 am +03 +03:00

Turkish photographer Isa Turan captured the full moon each month to show its journey in Turkey's night sky.

For each of these named full moons, he incorporated its theme with January's full moon – named "wolf moon" – represented with a wolf figure on a drone.

(IHA Photo)

For February's "snow moon," he took a picture of the monument dedicated to fallen soldiers, who fought the 1915 battle.

(IHA Photo)

Turan catches a plane as it intersects with the "worm moon."

(IHA Photo)

Flamingos fly over the Gediz Deltası Bird Sanctuary in Izmir as the "pink moon" is gracing the sky.

(IHA Photo)

Turan captured the "flower moon" in Izmir’s Tirazlı village.

(IHA Photo)

For the "strawberry moon," Turan took the picture of his daughter holding a basket of the fruit itself.

(IHA Photo)

A deer in Izmir's Sasalı forest poses just right for Turan to capture the right picture for the "buck moon."

(IHA Photo)

Let's catch that "sturgeon moon"!

(IHA Photo)

A mill stands next to the "corn moon."

(IHA Photo)

A person poses on their horse in front of the "hunters moon" in Izmir's Alaçatı.

(IHA Photo)

A tree on Izmir's Yaman Mountain with the "beaver moon" in the background.

(IHA Photo)

And finally the "ice moon," also known as the "cold moon," looms over a valley.

(IHA Photo)

