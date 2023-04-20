"1923 Musical" is set to make history as the biggest and most successful musical in Turkish theater history as the ambitious production has been created to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the republic and aims to vivify the story of the country's foundation, also narrating it in the best form for younger generations.

The musical boasts a comprehensive approach to depicting the foundation process, starting with the Turkish War of Independence period.

"1923 Musical" follows the story of four friends who unexpectedly find themselves on the SS Bandırma, or the Bandırma Ferry – a mixed-freight ship that played a pivotal role in delivering Atatürk and his comrades to Samsun, also as a symbol of the place where the War of Independence began. After getting lost during a museum tour, the friends embark on an adventure that takes them through the waves that shook Bandırma, The Great Offensive, Büyük Taarruz in Turkish, the opening of Parliament, and the foundation of the republic. Along the way, the audience can expect to be surprised by fantastic elements that add to the excitement and drama of the production.

From its impressive light and sound design to captivating dance choreographies, and from including a live orchestra to period costumes, the production showcases the finest talents in Turkish theater. Leading the cast are accomplished actors such as Kerem Alışık, Özge Özder and Ece Dizdar, along with talented new-generation actors.

The production involves a team of 200 people onstage and behind the scenes. After a year and a half of preparation, "1923 Musical" will make its premiere at Zorlu Performing Arts Center (PSM), with a special performance on April 23, National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, for which students will be admitted free of charge. It will then run throughout the season.

A scene from "1923 Musical." (Photo courtesy of Zorlu Performing Arts Center)

The production staff of the musical also includes renowned figures from the Turkish theater scene, as well as those who have achieved success in international productions. The script was written by Yekta Kopan and Mert Dilek, two of Türkiye's leading writers, and directed by Mehmet Ergen, who is known for important theater works both in Türkiye and abroad. Lerzan Pamir, who has directed many popular plays on the Turkish modern theater stage, also co-directs the musical.

The music was specially composed by award-winning composer Tuluğ Tırpan while choreography is the work of Beyhan Murphy, Türkiye's leading name in modern dance and musical choreography.

The work also benefits from the expertise of Mehmet O. Alkan, a history professor at Istanbul University, who also serves as the historical adviser for the production. With such a distinguished team of experts and artists, "1923 Musical" promises to be an unforgettable experience for theatergoers.