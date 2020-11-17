In photos: Moscow transforms hockey arena into COVID-19 hospital

Russia reported a record 22,778 new daily coronavirus cases on Monday as the authorities in Moscow turned an ice rink into a temporary hospital to handle the influx of COVID-19 patients.
A medical worker looks on at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, where patients suffering from coronavirus disease are being treated, Moscow, Russia, Nov. 13, 2020.
Russia, a country with a population of about 145 million people, has started opening temporary clinics and repurposing hospitals in the capital and other cities to relieve the strain on its medical system.
A general view of treatment blocks at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, where patients suffering from coronavirus are being treated, in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 13, 2020.
In Moscow, the Krylatskoe Ice Palace, known for hosting international speed skating competitions, is now on the frontline after being converted into a temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients last month.
A biohazard sign is seen at a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, Moscow, Russia, Nov. 13, 2020.
