A marble head of Zeus believed to date back about 2,000 years to the Roman period was seized in western Türkiye's Izmir province and three suspects were detained, authorities said.

An operation targeting the smuggling of historical artifacts was carried out by teams from the Izmir Police Department’s anti-smuggling and intelligence units under the coordination of the Izmir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

During a raid at a designated address in Konak district, police seized the marble head of Zeus, which is believed to date back to the Roman period and be approximately 2,000 years old.

Three suspects were detained in connection with the incident.