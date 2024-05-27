Two small-sized Zeus and Aphrodite statues were discovered during an excavation conducted at the ancient city of Aspendos in Antalya, the Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced on Monday.

"In the excavation works conducted as part of our 'Legacy for the Future Project' in the ancient city of Aspendos, two remarkable statues from the Roman Imperial Period were discovered. The depictions of Zeus and Aphrodite, dating back 2,000 years, were unearthed during the excavation of the 'Two-storey Shops-Stoa Complex.' I wish the artifacts and structures we uncover contribute positively to our country's cultural and touristic life," the written statement read.

The statues are largely well-preserved, dating back to the early stages of the Roman Imperial Period, approximately 2,000 years ago.

The statue of Aphrodite, from the Roman Imperial Period was found during excavation works in the ancient city of Aspendos, Antalya, Türkiye, May 27, 2024. (AA Photo)

The Aphrodite statue, depicted as semi-clothed and standing, holds her cloak with one hand, while next to her right foot is a support resembling imperial armor. The Zeus statue on the other hand is likely depicted seated on a throne. Additionally, carving marks indicating a second use are noticeable on the torso's left side, back, and lower part.

According to Greek mythology, Zeus is the king of the gods, ruler of Mount Olympus, and the god of the sky, lightning, thunder, law, order and justice. He is often depicted as a mature and powerful man with a long beard, and holding a thunderbolt.

Aphrodite is the goddess of love, beauty, pleasure and procreation. She is often depicted as a beautiful woman, sometimes accompanied by doves or swans.