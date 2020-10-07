Daily Sabah logo

15 must-see islands in Turkey

by DAILY SABAH Oct 07, 2020 1:53 pm +03 +03:00

Akdamar Island

Akdamar Island on Lake Van is one of the most popular destinations in eastern Turkey, not only because of its natural beauties in spring, but also as home to one of the best examples of Armenian architecture in the region: the Akdamar Church.

Cunda Island

Bearing the traces of ancient Greek civilization, the Aegean island of Cunda, meaning "scent" in Greek, is a perfect getaway for those who want to relax at a remote, authentic destination that offers history and nature.

Cunda Island

The island, adjacent to Balıkesir province, is located in the town of Ayvalık. The history of Cunda Island dates back to ancient Greece.

Büyükada

With its Turkish name literally meaning "Big Island," this impressive island is the largest among Istanbul's Princes' Islands, covering 5.4 square kilometers (2.1 square miles).

Büyükada

Büyükada was used as an exile destination for close relatives of kings and statesmen who might threaten their political power and as a monastic hermitage during the Byzantine Christian period.

Heybeliada

The charming island of Heybeliada (Heybeli for short) is one of the most visited of all the Prince’s Islands off the shore of Istanbul. Being the second largest of the Princes' Islands in total area, it is also home to the Deniz Lisesi (Turkish Naval Academy), which was founded in 1773.

Burgazada

Burgazada is the third largest of the Princes' Islands and is approximately 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) from Istanbul.

Burgazada

In the past, the population of the island mostly consisted of Turkish citizens of Greek origin, but over time, native Turks with higher incomes started to immigrate to and populate the island during the 20th century.

Kınalıada

With its name translating to "Henna Island" because of its unique reddish soil, Kınalıada is the island closest to Istanbul. Being the fourth-largest island in the Marmara Sea, Kınalıada was used as a place of exile like the other Princes' Islands during the Byzantine period. Kınalıada used to be the summer retreat of the Armenian archbishop and the Armenian community of Istanbul.

Gemiler Island

Gemiler Island is located off the coast of the western province of Fethiye. The crescent-shaped bay of the island is a popular anchoring point for boats full of tourists exploring the area.

Gemiler Island

The island is dotted with several churches from the fourth through sixth centuries and it is believed that Saint Nicholas was buried there.

Güvercinada

Güvercinada, literally meaning Pigeon Island in Turkish, is located in western Aydın province in its Kuşadası district. It has a narrow manmade causeway, making it easy to access.

Gökçeada

Once named Imbros, Gökçeada is Turkey’s biggest and one of its most beautiful islands. Located in the Aegean Sea where the Gulf of Saros and the Dardanelles Strait meet in Çanakkale province, Gökçeada has a population of 8,672, according to the 2007 census, which includes 1,871 people living in the villages on the island.

Gökçeada

Despite being heavily populated, Gökçeada has managed to preserve its untouched nature.

Kalem Island

Kalem Island, located off the town of Bademli and famous for its beaches connecting to Dikili, Izmir, is known as Turkey's Maldives.

Kalem Island

You can reach the island by private boat from Bademli Bay. The Oliviera Resort is the only facility on the island.

Marmara Island

Like the name suggests, this island is located in the western part of the Marmara Sea. It is the largest island in Marmara but not as big as Gökçeada.

Sedir Island

Located in Alanya, Sedir Island, also known as Cleopatra Island, is flooded with tourists seeking day trips and peaceful vacations. Tourists enjoy its endemic plants, ancient ruins and a world-renowned beach with golden sand said to have been brought from Egypt.

Sedir Island

Tourists come to Cleopatra Beach with boats from Marmaris and Akyaka in Muğla province, and they have a chance to see other bays along the way.

Kekova island

The district of Kekova in Turkey's tourism capital of Antalya has been accepted for a move from the UNESCO World Heritage Temporary List to a permanent listing with its cultural, historic and natural riches.

Kekova Island

Kekova is the place where, during the time of Byzantine emperor Constantine I the Great, Saint Nicholas of Myra lived and worked.

Orak Island

Orak Island is named after its shape of a reaping hook and is located in the Aegean Sea off southwestern Bodrum. This island is a beloved place for boat lovers as it has everything you need: crystal clear water in which you can see fish swimming, calm waters beside which to spend the night and a quiet place to watch the stars after dark.

Bozcaada

Bozcaada is Turkey’s third-largest island and is located off the shores of northwestern Çanakkale province.

Bozcaada

Bozcaada has a preserved and colorful Greek atmosphere with enough attractions to lure big groups of tourists every summer. Connected to Çanakkale province in the west, the island has been home to Turkish and Greek populations for hundreds of years.

