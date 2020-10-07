15 must-see islands in Turkey

Akdamar Island on Lake Van is one of the most popular destinations in eastern Turkey, not only because of its natural beauties in spring, but also as home to one of the best examples of Armenian architecture in the region: the Akdamar Church.
The island, adjacent to Balıkesir province, is located in the town of Ayvalık. The history of Cunda Island dates back to ancient Greece.
With its name translating to "Henna Island" because of its unique reddish soil, Kınalıada is the island closest to Istanbul. Being the fourth-largest island in the Marmara Sea, Kınalıada was used as a place of exile like the other Princes' Islands during the Byzantine period. Kınalıada used to be the summer retreat of the Armenian archbishop and the Armenian community of Istanbul.
Once named Imbros, Gökçeada is Turkey’s biggest and one of its most beautiful islands. Located in the Aegean Sea where the Gulf of Saros and the Dardanelles Strait meet in Çanakkale province, Gökçeada has a population of 8,672, according to the 2007 census, which includes 1,871 people living in the villages on the island.
Despite being heavily populated, Gökçeada has managed to preserve its untouched nature.
Tourists come to Cleopatra Beach with boats from Marmaris and Akyaka in Muğla province, and they have a chance to see other bays along the way.
Kekova is the place where, during the time of Byzantine emperor Constantine I the Great, Saint Nicholas of Myra lived and worked.
Orak Island is named after its shape of a reaping hook and is located in the Aegean Sea off southwestern Bodrum. This island is a beloved place for boat lovers as it has everything you need: crystal clear water in which you can see fish swimming, calm waters beside which to spend the night and a quiet place to watch the stars after dark.
Bozcaada has a preserved and colorful Greek atmosphere with enough attractions to lure big groups of tourists every summer. Connected to Çanakkale province in the west, the island has been home to Turkish and Greek populations for hundreds of years.
