Around 1,440 new manuscripts were added to the collection of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism this year. While the number of manuscripts in the ministry's collection increased to 216,587, the total number of works reached 670,104.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism is working to preserve and carry treasure-worthy manuscripts to the future with their scientific, artistic values and cultural heritage. In this context, detailed cataloging, digitization and publication are carried out for the manuscripts.

Some of the new manuscripts added this year were purchased from citizens, some who did not even know the importance of the books they had.

The ministry also continues the "1,001 Works Project" in order to protect manuscripts. In this context, they examine the contents of the manuscript and publish them. With the project, works that are considered to be masterpieces and primary sources of their own fields are brought to light again through translations and facsimiles. As of October 2020, a total of 1,406 manuscripts have been restored, while the restoration of 220 more works is planned to be completed in line with 2021 targets.