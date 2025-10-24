As Istanbul celebrates the seventh edition of Istanbul Japan Week and the 20th Japanese Film Festival, the bond between Türkiye and Japan continues to grow stronger – not through politics or trade, but through the universal language of art and culture.

This year’s festival, held on Oct. 23-26 as part of the 7th Istanbul Japan Week, is more than just a showcase of films; it’s a celebration of cultural endurance and exchange. Organized by the Consulate General of Japan in Istanbul and the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s Department of Culture (IBB Culture), it brings together cinema lovers, artists and dreamers to witness the evolution of Japanese filmmaking; from tender human stories to bold contemporary visions.

Nozomu Fujimori, the cultural attache of Japan, sees this long-running tradition as a remarkable achievement. “It’s something truly special,” he said warmly, noting that even during the pandemic, the festival never took a break – it simply adapted, continuing online. “The Japanese Film Festival is one of the most significant events we organize throughout the year. Cinema brings together Japanese enthusiasts and admirers of art as a whole.”

For Fujimori, cultural diplomacy has become one of the defining forces of modern international relations. “Culture has become one of the most important positions in diplomacy,” he explained. “As a cultural attache, my role goes beyond cultural exchange – it also includes education. We support student exchange programs between Japan and Türkiye and that is another way to strengthen mutual understanding.”

He reflected thoughtfully on the global shift from hard power to soft power, where influence stems not from force, but from the sharing of values and imagination. “In the past, power was about strength. Today, it’s about understanding. That’s why cultural exchange plays such a crucial role,” he said.

Nozomu Fujimori, Japan’s cultural attache, speaks with Daily Sabah editor Ayşe Sena Aykın during an interview at the Japanese Film Festival, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 23, 2025. (Photo by Ayşe Sena Aykın)

Fujimori pointed to Japan’s growing cinematic influence on the world stage. Films like "Kaibutsu" ("Monster"), included in this year’s festival lineup, have captured attention for their emotional depth and visual poetry. “Japanese films are now winning awards globally,” he said proudly. “It shows how our stories and perspectives resonate beyond borders.”

Beyond cinema, Japan’s wider cultural presence has grown steadily – from traditional cuisine to contemporary anime. “Interest in Japanese culture, films and food has increased significantly,” Fujimori observed. “I believe the popularity of dramas and anime has deepened Türkiye’s interest in Japan.”

He hopes that this growing curiosity will extend beyond Japan’s famous metropolises. “People usually visit Tokyo, Kyoto or Osaka,” he said, smiling, “but there are many other places where visitors can experience Japan’s traditional lifestyle or regional cuisine.”

Meanwhile, he’s noticed that Japanese travelers, who often explore Türkiye’s beaches or the fairy-tale valleys of Cappadocia, are increasingly drawn to Istanbul’s spiritual and artistic life. “They love visiting mosques, the historical peninsula, and learning about Turkish art,” he explains.

Fujimori believes the bond between Türkiye and Japan can deepen even further through shared experiences and cooperation. “I think Turkish people would really enjoy visiting Japan’s historical temples, shrines and old-style wooden houses,” he said. Encouraging collaboration between NGOs, he added, can “further strengthen the bond between our two cultures, such initiatives are vital.”

Fujimori also mentioned that Turkish historical dramas like "Establisjment: Osman" are quite popular among Japanese viewers. He sees this as another sign of growing cultural curiosity between the two countries.

The Japanese Film Festival reminds audiences once again that culture knows neither boundaries nor languages. Every story on screen offers a glimpse of life in Japan and conveys emotions that everyone can relate to. When the lights go down and the conversations fade, what remains is a quiet sense of connection – between Türkiye and Japan and between people who find meaning in the same frame, even when they are far apart.