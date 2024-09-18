Türkiye has sent a total of 212 historical artifacts to South Korea for a six-month exhibition, a Turkish official said.

The artifacts dating back to the Hittite civilization were sent from Çorum's Turkish Black Sea province.

Experts are examining historical artifacts sent to South Korea. (Courtesy of Çorum Municipality)

The exhibition is part of a protocol signed in recent months between Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Ministry, Çorum Municipality, the municipality of the South Korean city of Gimhae and the Gimhae National Museum.

Halil Ibrahim Asgin, the mayor of Çorum, emphasized the significance of this collaboration, adding that it will make a crucial contribution to Çorum’s cultural and tourism life.

The historical artifacts will be displayed in Gimhae City in South Gyeongsang Province from Oct. 7 to Feb. 2, 2025.

The artifacts will also be displayed in the capital, Seoul.