The stork, named 'Yaren,' landed on fisherman Adem Yılmaz's boat while he was sailing on Türkiye's Uluabat Lake 13 years ago and their friendship has continued since then.

Yaren the stork perches on fisherman Adem Yilmaz's boat in Eskikaraağaç European Stork Village, Karacabey, Bursa, Türkiye, Feb. 29, 2024.

AA